

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's economic growth improved less than initially estimated in the first quarter, latest figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.6 percent quarter-on-quarter in the three months ended March, just below the 1.7 percent rise reported earlier.



In the fourth quarter of 2017, the rate of expansion was 0.4 percent.



Without adjustment, the annual economic growth remained stable at 4.2 percent in the March quarter. The flash estimate for the March quarter was 4.3 percent.



On the expenditure side, final consumption grew 6.0 percent over the year and gross fixed capital formation surged by 19.0 percent. Both exports and imports rose by 2.0 percent and 6.0 percent, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX