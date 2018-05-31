Medicortex Finland Oy announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a patent for a product candidate of New Chemical Entity (NCE) for prevention of long term effects of concussion and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). The compounds are targeting several biochemical processes of brain deterioration, thus being capable of halting the expansion of destructive secondary injuries typically following the original injury. Such a drug will have a large demand since there is no proper medical treatment available for TBI currently.

First filed and recently issued in Finland, the patent with the name of "Multivalent compounds for use in the treatment and prevention of brain damage" verifies Medicortex's unique approach to preventing long term effects of head injury and opens up the possibilities for international collaborations. Equivalent applications are still pending in the European Patent Office (EPO) and Israel.

Dr. Adrian Harel, CEO of Medicortex Finland stated "We are pleased to announce the approval of this patent as it provides a basis for developing our first product for TBI treatment as part of our international expansion plan. Importantly, this patent reinforces the uniqueness of our drug development technology" concluded Dr. Harel.

The patent approval within such a high need pharma industry is of great importance and a big break-through for Medicortex Finland.

About Medicortex Finland Oy

Medicortex Finland Oy (http://www.medicortex.fi) is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving the diagnostics and treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Its current focus is to develop biomarker based diagnostics to evaluate the presence and severity of TBI. Once the company completes this diagnostic kit development its next goal will be to develop an innovative drug to halt the progression of brain injury.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" that are based upon management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated herein.

