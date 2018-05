BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss retail sales recovered in April after falling a month ago, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.



Total retail turnover expanded 2.2 percent year-on-year in April, in contrast to a 1.1 percent drop in March. Excluding fuel, retail sales gained 2.1 percent, reversing March's 1.3 percent decrease.



Retail sales of food, drinks and tobacco registered an increase of 1.3 percent, whereas the non-food sector logged a 3.3 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, real retail sales remained flat in April after rising 0.2 percent in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX