

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $0.35 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $2.63 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.8% to $83.18 million from $91.20 million last year.



Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $0.35 Mln. vs. $2.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.02 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q1): $83.18 Mln vs. $91.20 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.40 to $0.57 Full year revenue guidance: $345 to $355 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX