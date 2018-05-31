sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,91 Euro		+0,18
+2,33 %
WKN: A0DK8F ISIN: US1200761047 Ticker-Symbol: FPW 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP INC
BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP INC7,91+2,33 %