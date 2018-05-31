Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest list blog on the top 5 chocolate confectionery industry trends for 2018

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005626/en/

5 Innovative Trends in the Chocolate Confectionery Industry. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Chocolate is something that is loved by all of us from childhood no matter how old we grow. And for all those who have a great liking for sweet tasting foods, it is nothing less than an epitome of heaven. The chocolate confectionery industry is one such industry that is not limited by age; so, the growth of this industry is unlimited and promising. In fact, the industry has shown a stable growth for more than a decade now. Manufacturers in this sector continue to transform around the flavors and texture, this is one of the reasons why innovative chocolate confectionaries are always on the top of food trends charts. Infiniti has listed the top 5 chocolate confectionery industry trends for 2018.

"Factors like the growing number of consumers who are interested and more than willing to give even the most outrageous innovations in the food industry are fueling the growth," says an industry expert from Infiniti

To know more about the scope of our engagement, speak to an expert

Top chocolate confectionery industry trends for 2018:

Dessert as an ingredient: Chocolate is always being used as an ingredient in desserts, but desserts being used as an ingredient in chocolate confectionery is new. From crepes to crème brulée and tiramisu -a whole other range of desserts is gradually becoming popular flavors. Beyond baked desserts, we are also seeing things like milkshakes and ice cream flavored chocolates being launched. The German company Kaoka has created an organic dark chocolate with buttery crispy crépes

Chocolate is always being used as an ingredient in desserts, but desserts being used as an ingredient in chocolate confectionery is new. From crepes to crème brulée and tiramisu -a whole other range of desserts is gradually becoming popular flavors. Beyond baked desserts, we are also seeing things like milkshakes and ice cream flavored chocolates being launched. The German company Kaoka has created an organic dark chocolate with buttery crispy crépes Citrus flavors: Manufacturers are progressively experimenting with types of citrus flavors other than the generally used orange flavor in chocolate confectionery. Certainly, in the past year, the number of chocolate products flavored with lemon has increased, globally. And beyond simply lemon, we are seeing more complex variations products with lemon, yogurt, and pepper, or with lemon oil. For example, Gepa The Fair-Trade Company in Germany has launched a white organic yogurt chocolate bar with lemon zest and pepper. To know more about this engagement , speak to an expert

Manufacturers are progressively experimenting with types of citrus flavors other than the generally used orange flavor in chocolate confectionery. Certainly, in the past year, the number of chocolate products flavored with lemon has increased, globally. And beyond simply lemon, we are seeing more complex variations products with lemon, yogurt, and pepper, or with lemon oil. For example, Gepa The Fair-Trade Company in Germany has launched a white organic yogurt chocolate bar with lemon zest and pepper. , Vegetables and chocolate: A wonderful mismatch of vegetables in chocolates is one of the fascinating food trends to watch out for. Though still in the niche stage, chocolate confectionery launches in Asia (especially in China) comprising vegetables are slowly gaining traction. Chocolate covered pretzels, potato chips, and popcorn are some of the commonly seen innovations in this category. In Japan, for example, Mujirushi Ryohin has launched the 'Purple Sweet Potato Chocolate', with purple potato paste and white chocolate.

A wonderful mismatch of vegetables in chocolates is one of the fascinating food trends to watch out for. Though still in the niche stage, chocolate confectionery launches in Asia (especially in China) comprising vegetables are slowly gaining traction. Chocolate covered pretzels, potato chips, and popcorn are some of the commonly seen innovations in this category. In Japan, for example, Mujirushi Ryohin has launched the 'Purple Sweet Potato Chocolate', with purple potato paste and white chocolate. Request a proposal, to know more about the top chocolate confectionery industry trends for 2018

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company offering strategic insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies. Listed below are the top 5 chocolate confectionery industry trends for 2018.

View the complete list of the top 5 chocolate confectionery industry trends for 2018:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/thoughts/innovative-trends-chocolate-confectionery

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005626/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us