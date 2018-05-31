

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) released a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $13.86 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $38.03 million, or $0.45025 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ciena Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $33.78 million or $0.23 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $729.98 million from $707.02 million last year.



Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $33.78 Mln. vs. $48.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.23 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $729.98 Mln vs. $707.02 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX