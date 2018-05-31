Iranian Street Artists ICY and SOT in Amsterdam for the Opening Exhibition in Moco Museum

AMSTERDAM, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Iranian street artists ICY and SOT will be at the Moco Museum tonight for the opening of their exhibition, ICY & SOT - A Moment of Clarity. Prior to this exhibition, the creative duo got their hands dirty as they worked on two sea containers near the Amsterdam Sloterdijk station, by order of the Amsterdam council. Their controversial work 'Banksy in Iran', which is banned in Iran, will be on display for Dutch residents. From June 1, 2018 until January 15, 2019 theICY & SOT - A Moment of Clarity exhibition will be displayed together with the regular Banksy collection and will decorate the walls of Villa Alsberg on the Museum square. Moco founder Kim Logchies co-curated the exhibition with Anna Nooshin.

ICY and SOT

Creative duo ICY (1985) and SOT (1991) applied for asylum in 2012 in America, which enabled them to swap the streets of Tabriz in Iran for the imposing urban lifestyle of Brooklyn, New York. Since 2006, the brothers have contributed to Iranian and international urban art culture through their striking stencil work depicting human rights, ecological justice, and social and political issues. More recently, their art has become more sculptural and interventional and is often inspired not only by environmental issues but also by the 'travel ban' from which Iranian people still stuffer. Their work appears on walls and galleries throughout Iran, USA, Germany, China, Norway, and globally.

ICY and SOT have exhibited in the Netherlands on several different occasions. In 2011 a selection of their work was displayed during the Twente Biënnale and a solo exhibition took place in the Chiellerie Gallery in Amsterdam under the name 'ICY & SOT from Iran'. This exhibition was organized by the Lebowski-publisher Oscar van Gelderen and artist agent Manuele Klerkx. In 2014 the duo exhibited together with friends from Tabriz in the ABC Treehouse in Amsterdam. The work 'Rebellion' can still be found in the Voetboogstraat near ABC Treehouse. This piece forms part of a trilogy and will also be displayed in Moco. In 2016 Lebowski Publishers published the monography 'Let Her Be Free'.

The street artists' numerous visits to the Netherlands has attracted the attention of many Dutch celebrities, including Anna Nooshin, Claudia de Breij, Arie Boomsma and Hugo Borst, all of whom have obtained pieces from the brothers' collections. A number of these pieces will be on loan (from June 1) to the Moco Museum and will be displayed alongside the ICY & SOT - A Moment of Clarity collection.

MOCO MUSEUM X ANNA NOOSHIN

Moco founder Kim Logchies knew from their very first meeting that Anna Nooshin was the perfect match for the Moco Museum and its works and was determined that the two should collaborate. The choice to bring ICY and SOT to Moco was a joint decision. Anna shares a similar background to the street artists, but it was her personal taste, natural affinity and curiosity for art that persuaded Kim to enlist Anna as co-curator for this extraordinary exhibition. Like the brothers who fled their native country, Iran, Anna has also succeeded in moving on from a difficult start in life and achieving a positive and inspirational turnaround. In early March, Anna and Kim travelled to New York to meet the artists and select works for the exhibition. Anna has been involved in the creative process from start to finish.

ICY & SOT - A Moment of Clarity

From June 1, 2018 until January 15, 2019

www.mocomuseum.com

