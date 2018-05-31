Biogen Inc.: Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development

Seasoned executive brings strong track record of success leading licensing and M&A transactions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen (http://www.biogen.com/) (Nasdaq:BIIB) announced today the appointment of Daniel Karp as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development effective June 11, 2018.

Karp will lead the newly created Corporate Development function, which will include corporate and business development and corporate strategy. He will be a member of the Executive Committee and report directly to Michel Vounatsos, Biogen's Chief Executive Officer.

"We are very pleased to welcome Daniel to Biogen as we continue our journey as pioneers in neuroscience," Vounatsos said. "Daniel's solid experience from Pfizer combined with his scientific and business education will serve him well in this exciting position as we aim to further build our pipeline and portfolio to tackle unmet needs in neurological diseases."

Daniel joins Biogen from Pfizer where he most recently was Vice President, Worldwide Business Development and head of business development for R&D. In that role, he led a global team responsible for early science transactions, partnerships and acquisitions across Pfizer's research portfolio. In over a decade at Pfizer, he held corporate and business development roles spanning rare diseases, gene therapy, vaccines, oncology and specialty care, with experience including mergers and acquisitions, licensing and scientific collaborations. In recent years, he has been involved in several high-profile acquisitions and led business development organizations that executed hundreds of agreements, licenses and collaborations. His experience also includes healthcare and life sciences strategy consulting.

"It's a privilege to join Biogen, a true leader in neuroscience," Karp said. "I'm excited to work with Biogen's innovative and talented team as we work to expand the company's portfolio of therapies for people living with serious neurodegenerative diseases."

Karp holds a BS in Biology from Duke University and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

