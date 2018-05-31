sprite-preloader
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Privacy Policy

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Privacy Policy

PR Newswire

London, May 31

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Privacy Policy

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd (the "Company") has updated its privacy policy to reflect changes in data protection law. A copy of the Company's updated privacy policy is available on its website at www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Cara De La Mare
+44 (0) 1481 745498


