

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $160.5 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $200.5 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Dollar Tree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $284.1 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $5.55 billion from $5.29 billion last year.



Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $284.1 Mln. vs. $232.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.19 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q1): $5.55 Bln vs. $5.29 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.47 - $5.57 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.80 - $5.10 Full year revenue guidance: $22.73 - $23.05 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX