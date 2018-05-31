

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) announced its consolidated net sales for fiscal 2018 are now expected to range from $22.73 billion to $23.05 billion compared to the previously expected range of $22.70 billion to $23.12 billion. The estimate is based on a low single-digit increase in same-store sales and 3.7% square footage growth. The company now anticipates net income per share will range between $4.80 and $5.10 compared to the previously expected range of $5.25 to $5.60. The company noted that its updated annual guidance range includes $0.52 per share of one-time costs associated with the first quarter debt refinancing.



The company estimates consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2018 to range from $5.47 billion to $5.57 billion, based on a low single-digit increase in same-store sales for the combined enterprise. Earnings per share are estimated to be in the range of $1.07 to $1.16.



For the first-quarter, consolidated net sales increased 5.0% to $5.55 billion from $5.29 billion in the prior year's first quarter. Enterprise same-store sales increased 1.4%. Same-store sales for the Dollar Tree banner increased 4.0% on a constant currency basis (or 4.1% when adjusted to include the impact of Canadian currency fluctuations). Same-store sales for the Family Dollar banner decreased 1.1%.



For the first-quarter, excluding debt refinancing costs in the current year quarter and the receivable impairment from the prior year's quarter, earnings per share improved 21.4% to an adjusted $1.19 compared to an adjusted $0.98 from the prior year quarter.



