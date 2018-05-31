French Pavilion Booth 527

Lyonbiopole the French "bio-cluster" based in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, will unite 35 innovative organizations at the 2018 edition of the BIO International Convention.

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes is recognized as an international life science cluster. The region is a center for research and high-level education, making specialized talent easily available. Birthplace of large companies such as bioMérieux or Sanofi Pasteur, this region gathers more than 800 innovative companies, all sharing the same dynamism and strong collaborative spirit.

LYONBIOPOLE, the gateway to life sciences' innovation in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region, unites the industry and enhances strategic collaboration by providing full support for economic development, innovation and internationalization.

LYONBIOPOLE will bring together thirty-five strategic life science organizations in the French Pavilion at the BIO International Convention. The LYONBIOPOLE booth will include: 3D MATRIX, ADOCIA, ALAXIA, ALIZE PHARMA 3, ANS BIOTECH, APTYS PHARMACEUTICALS, BIOASTER, BIOSE, CARTHERA, CEA LETI, CYNBIOSE, CYTOO, ENYO PHARMA, EVEON, ERYTECH, FABENTECH, GENOWAY, INDICIA PRODUCTION, INNOPAIN, INOVOTION, LABORATOIRE ICARE, LXREPAIR, NETRIS PHARMA, NOSOPHARM, NOVADISCOVERY, ORPHELIA PHARMA, OSIVAX, PRAGMA THERAPEUTICS, SIGNIA THERAPEUTICS, SMARTOX, SOLADIS, SYNAPCELL, THERANEXUS, TRANSCURE BIOSERVICES, VOXCAN.

About Lyonbiopole

As a Bio Cluster, Lyonbiopole is the gateway to healthcare innovation in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. It's supporting ambitious projects and innovative companies in the healthcare & life sciences' sector. Its aim is to help innovators develop new technologies, products and services in a push toward a more personalized medicine and better treatments for patients.

The cluster's missions are focused around:

- promoting the emergence of innovative R&D collaborative projects;

- supporting SME in areas such as strategic partnerships, access to private investors, expertise and training;

- fostering SME Internationalization and the cluster position at the European and International levels;

- offering access to high-level facilities dedicated to life sciences companies.

In 2017, Lyonbiopole represented a community of 208 members: 6 founding members (Sanofi Pasteur, bioMérieux, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Becton Dickinson, CEA and Fondation Merieux), 187 innovative companies and 15 Research Centers. Lyonbiopole received the European cluster excellence "Gold Label" by ECEI for 2nd time in 2017 and is HealthTech advisor within the French Tech network.

www.lyonbiopole.com

