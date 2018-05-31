Fundbox Wins The Prestigious Israeli Atlas Award For Best Fintech Startup

The Ayn Rand Inspired Award Celebrates The Very Best In Israeli Startup Innovation and Entrepreneurship

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fundbox, the small business growth company, announced that the company has won the coveted Israeli Atlas Award for Best Fintech Start-Up.

For a third year in a row, the 2018 Israeli Atlas Award event was held in cooperation with the Ayn Rand Center, The Marker and such leading partners as, BDI, IVC, Bank Hapoalim and Israel Aerospace Industries. The prize is awarded to those Israeli startups that have created a technology, idea or product of exceptional value in Israel over the past year.

Candidates for the Atlas Award have been chosen from among Israel's most innovative, exemplary startups that meet a criteria for excellence. The finalists are selected following a thorough evaluation by a steering committee comprised of representatives from the event's sponsoring groups. Upon selection, the award finalists presented before a jury panel which selected the winning companies to be granted the Atlas Award.

"We are humbled to receive the 2018 Atlas Award for the Best Israeli Fintech Startup," said Noam Grabinsky, Vice President of Risk at Fundbox. "Israel is home to some of the greatest technologists and advanced technology companies in the world. Fundbox winning this award is wonderful validation for all the hard work our immensely talented team members have put in, to build our world-class organization. We see this award as valued recognition of our dedication to developing leading-edge technologies designed to help all small businesses succeed."

The Israeli Atlas Award was designed to raise public awareness to the aspiration for productivity, technical innovation, and prosperity while saluting the leading Israeli startup companies for 2018 and beyond. The awards were presented at a prestigious ceremony held at the Israeli Stock Exchange and attended by leaders from all sectors of the Israeli business world.

About Fundbox:

Our mission at Fundbox is to simplify and improve the way that small businesses pay and get paid. The company uses cutting-edge technology, data science, and common sense to give small businesses greater access and choice to financial solutions that are intuitive, fast, and transparent so the business owner can remain focused on running their business. Fundbox provides credit limits up to $100,000 and can transfer funds as soon as the next business day. Because of us, small businesses across the U.S. have more control over their finances and are better able to succeed and grow.

Fundbox is funded by leading Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, finance veterans, and venture capitalists, including Spark Capital Growth, Bezos Expeditions (the personal investment arm of Jeff Bezos), General Catalyst Partners, Khosla Ventures, SV Angel, former CitiGroup CEO Vikram Pandit, and other prominent investors. Fundbox was recognized as a Billion Dollar-Startup to watch in 2017 by Forbes. For more information, please visit fundbox.com.

