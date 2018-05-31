Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Market (ALL) 2018 Analysis, Therapeutics and Drug Research Report

PUNE, India, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of the white blood cells due to the production of a large number of immature lymphocytes thus blocking the production of normal blood cells. It enters the blood stream and rapidly progress to other parts of the body such as spleen, lymph nodes and liver. Risk factors for ALL include exposure to radiation or chemicals, age, virus infections and genetic factors. Symptoms include anemia, frequent infections, easy bruising, bone pain and breathing problems. Treatment includes chemotherapy, transfusions, transplant and medications.



The Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Review, H1 2018, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (Oncology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (Oncology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia) and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 5, 3, 58, 52, 2, 69 and 5 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages comprises 1, 15, 19, 13, 3 and 1 molecules, respectively.



Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (Oncology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.

- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (Oncology).

- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (Oncology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (Oncology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

- The pipeline guide evaluates Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (Oncology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (Oncology)



