SmartCash Announces Success of Community-Approved Initiatives Funded by SmartHive Project Treasury

NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- SmartCash (https://smartcash.cc/), a community governance, cooperation and growth focused crypto-asset created via blockchain technology, today provides a recap of its completed community initiatives. Each project was made possible via the SmartHive Project Treasury, which is funded by a portion of the block rewards and then directed via SmartCash holders who participate in SmartVoting.

Building the Future

Proposals to the SmartCash community include nearly as many ideas as there are participants, with each garnering its share of interest in the voting process for SmartHive funding support. The 22 successful projects funded and completed include:

Sponsorship of the largest innovation and technology event in Mexico where tens of thousands gathered and could watch a presentation on SmartCash

A month-long program that provided up to 2,500 meals every Sunday to feed hungry people in Venezuela and teach them about self-reliance through SmartCash

Introduction of SmartCash at one of the top business schools in France via a SmartEvent conference tailored to university students

Creating, funding and running a soccer program for vulnerable children and young adults in Brazil

Introduction of SmartCash to students and teachers at five universities in Ghana

Production of Actuarial Blockchain Educational Videos that feature the potential and rewards of blockchain technology in finance

Expansion of the SmartCash Roadshow in Ghana to merchants seeking avenues to exchange cryptocurrencies for goods and services in Africa

Sponsorship of a Mexican MMA fighter

Listing SmartCash on MasterNodes.Online to increase visibility among cryptocurrency enthusiasts

Development of a university-level crypto-course featuring SmartCash

Training dozens of Cameroonian youths to become financially literate through the use of SmartCash in entrepreneurial pursuits

Promote SmartCash at a crypto-blockchain event on the Smart Services Campus in the Netherlands

Expanding the SmartCash Ecosystem

Incubating and expanding the SmartCash community is inherently built into each proposal. Participants enthusiastically express an excitement and willingness to elevate the SmartCash brand and its focused approach to building up entrepreneurs, solving problems, and creating a universal path to a better world. Funding has already been allocated for another 35 community-driven proposals that are poised to further increase the visibility and acceptance of SmartCash throughout the world.

"Our community-centric design allows us to tap into a diverse array of talents, enjoy major gains in efficiency, and give everyone the opportunity to make a significant impact with their unique ideas," a spokesperson for the SmartCash community stated. "As more and more people around the world join our growing community, we're excited to see all the new ways being introduced that will further increase our reach and functionality."

Accessibility to Everyone

The SmartCash community extends an open invitation to anyone who wishes to join and pitch their ideas. To learn more about the process of submitting a proposal, visit the SmartCash website and select one of the many options available to engage.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (Crypto: SMART) is a blockchain-based crypto that sets itself apart with community governance, a self-funded SmartHive Project Treasury, and mining accessibility to standard PCs. With emphasis on community involvement and merchant adoption, SmartCash aims to create the most nimble and fastest-growing crypto.

To learn more about SmartCash, visit: https://smartcash.cc/ (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=YPMOKOr77XVapPceTzpBcWAu0sN3FHQKRKoYvxmCHpMuRwEVXZ-ZtLj7DsbkoO6dqfh27S-F5__qgmd6_G9EsQaWudq9i6CyXTsIhuBvH44=)

Interactive Flipbook

To learn more about SmartCash via an interactive flipbook, visit http://smartcash.blockchainnewssource.com/flipbook/ (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=40K0u5NilyEMGzDNasau1bnNwDbS1w9bF4SCButfnxYFhYCCIeEFBRaCaKJ2FNdm2Gcfq8NO6blDHMKpJzQYUqQbuRZ0g8t2c7UzWMYMJ6L3j1NQ6yqWmqUpP7TH93jmqDE-MHeAJPIrcLOkLbQVNwoxEJLqAG1Eu7qDcFZjDVM=)

Engage with the SmartCash Community

Discord chat via https://discord.gg/BDUh8jr (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=YPMOKOr77XVapPceTzpBcYUTTU-IzORrPHMARWsCRzpnN5jM4DFrpwHXu53VX97Bh5u8GmYUxQWaQCpSTxjS_zhOMmOMUOOZeiLQQVZT-1s=)

Telegram chat via http://bit.do/smartcash (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=40K0u5NilyEMGzDNasau1cfYyMqcFHr2K6voXqfq1YtS1CtdxTpFCXO99Yzrorit3JTDuNTNrQEGc3JtzLTZ43vEvgBXyz14B_KhWGYaqPU=)

Twitter social media via https://twitter.com/scashofficial (https://twitter.com/scashofficial)

Facebook social media via https://www.facebook.com/scashofficial (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=YPMOKOr77XVapPceTzpBcfOrOaTGeGG78cf2Kg55bscL_z2P2nc79QayqMMH8v63igH_v6JUqE7FS0DJsuqx-WeiLWki2ouf632dYeDj3KHpPNvETYYHSfgCP0nqbgx14PSEIR2Z877_WGWsnzSCgQ==)

YouTube via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzwZxu6BtWcRiQXdPqNeB5Q/featured (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=YPMOKOr77XVapPceTzpBcQDEQKMdIO15oeNvOeSHv3olZHM0nHkudDzv4KRab3ez00XbLllKS4pTpBB0rFsUofujn0DrtxzBya9FrQodsV8ScZitQm0YCLg5XOX4W0GvUGi_ocUCyPxLwDqD62lQPrErqDJqYa3AN5ENsStiIGUspnL_xPQfa_ze8k5KB-4VTawaV_CIyVk0khvl-Tp7Pg==)

SmartCash Contact

SmartCash

https://smartcash.cc (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=YPMOKOr77XVapPceTzpBcWAu0sN3FHQKRKoYvxmCHpOpBO9Z0z_Cl0ibx3VP9pDRx6K0TwayhqZHrNRjcSyPtz1B9QHq35WpQWoCgBAj03E=)

hello@smartcash.cc (mailto:hello@smartcash.cc)

Blockchain Relations Contact

Blockchain Relations

http://www.blockchainrelations.io (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=40K0u5NilyEMGzDNasau1VmVwiJlYgJpntygcAkh1VK2jH7Pvvv0B1f_BVd-me_qs6DHV3uTwPm8GHAMKmRxoqtIAOiybbjoIG9Se6pTEFsFfVkNhE7luW63zB40-JkOeKcJtG9VdXvl9wMbHUg8Rbd7OY6hixiBUW62QeUdFAkxxzKlGrjakdtPfSwEyoERMbIZV--5LOlN2DNhAViLBpmm4kTSb0uk-YMVbu3bRaiGmGlZdi-BuFjz8SEgfBHtK8lyO-lHNjKKoIm6kL6VOQH1c1IM6NJzOWhYptM0e7GEqED0XqacAAyHTqp5Tbi1)

614-465-6025

press@blockchainrelations.io (mailto:press@blockchainrelations.io)