

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's economic growth moderated in the three months ended March, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally and price-adjusted 0.4 percent sequentially in the first quarter, slower than fourth quarter's 0.9 percent rise.



During the third quarter of 2017, GDP contracted 0.8 percent.



On the expenditure side, private consumption grew 0.9 percent over the quarter, while gross fixed capital formation dropped by 0.1 percent.



Exports declined 0.5 percent, while imports climbed by 0.6 percent.



