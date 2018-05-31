Latest innovations in Wide Band Gap technology, Intelligent Power Modules, plus tools and simulation to support and ease adoption on display at Europe's leading power electronics event

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, will be focusing on its Wide Band Gap (WBG) technologies and devices at this year's PCIM. WBG offers the electronics industry compelling application advantages, and is changing the landscape and possibilities for power circuit and end product design across multiple market sectors. ON Semiconductor is at the forefront of WBG realization with its range of SiC, GaN and Gate Driver devices, offered in innovative packages and supported by tools that help create an ecosystem to accelerate and add certainty throughout the design cycle.

PCIM provides the ideal forum for ON Semiconductor to show its new WBG innovations, which include both industrial and automotive grade SiC diodes. These have excellent thermal performance, increased power density, reduced EMI, plus decreased system size, making them ideally suited to the requirements of the latest automotive applications. Also on display will be the NCP51705 SiC MOSFET driver and associated evaluation board, for use in high-performance industrial inverters and motor drivers.

In order to fully realize WBG benefits and expedite the development process with fewer design iterations, efficient power electronic design requires intuitive, accurate and predictive Simulation Program with Integrated-Circuit Emphasis (SPICE) modelling. ON Semiconductor will be demonstrating its industry-leading advanced SPICE model that is sensitive to process parameter and layout perturbations, and therefore represents a step-change versus current industry modelling capabilities. Using this tool, circuit designers can evaluate technologies early in the simulation process rather than through costly and time consuming fabrication iterations. A further benefit of ON Semiconductor's robust SPICE agnostic model is that it can port across multiple industry standard simulation platforms.

In addition to the exciting developments around WBG, the company will showcase its latest power modules that combine high efficiency with robust physical and electrical design for demanding industrial applications. A power tool demonstration on the booth will illustrate to visitors how ON Semiconductor's power modules can help achieve compact, high efficiency designs that support long battery life.

High current IGBT gate drivers are key components in industrial and automotive applications such as solar inverters, motor drives, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), xEV chargers, PTC heaters and powertrain inverters. ON Semiconductor's new NCD570x series of gate drivers will be on display, demonstrating high drive current for valuable, improved system efficiency and the ability to fully integrate multiple protection features for enhanced safety. The company will also preview new high voltage IGBT gate drivers with on-chip digital isolation. These devices will launch later this year to complete a full suite of IGBT gate drive solutions.

The company's automotive portfolio continues to expand to support diversifying applications across the whole low, medium and high-power spectrum. From devices for in-car media applications, through air conditioning to high-power solutions for internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid and pure electric powertrains, ON Semiconductor is continually developing new products to help support and accelerate the most rapid advances in vehicle technology in decades. An example of this is the new ASPM27 three-phase AEC-qualified Intelligent Power Module (IPM) that integrates drivers, IGBTs and diodes to give a smaller, more reliable solution with enhanced thermal performance for use in applications such as automotive e-compressors for HVAC systems, electric oil pump controllers and high-voltage superchargers.

Further demonstrations at PCIM will cover the company's solutions in areas such as USB Type-C power delivery, LED lighting, LV8548MC motor driver rapid prototyping kit, and Smart Passive Sensors (SPS) for industrial predictive maintenance applications.

For more information about ON Semiconductor at PCIM, including multiple speaking engagements and poster sessions, visit www.onsemi.com/pcim.

