Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Alain Rolland as Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2018 / Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EHP), which is developing medicines based on cannabinoid science, has appointed Alain Rolland, Pharm.D., Ph.D., as Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer. Dr. Rolland brings over 30 years of international leadership experience in pharmaceutical and biotech companies. He has focused on the discovery and development of biologics and small molecules in a variety of therapeutic areas including immuno-oncology, cardiovascular and hematological disorders, dermatology, and infectious disease vaccines.

"We are pleased to have Dr. Rolland join our executive leadership team," said Jim DeMesa, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of EHP. "We believe Alain's leadership and track record of success will be essential as we continue to advance our development efforts to bring forward truly differentiated products based on cannabinoid science and prepare them to enter the clinic later this year.'

Prior to joining EHP, Dr. Rolland was a co-founder and served as CEO, President and Director of CHIME BioTherapeutics, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at HUYA Bioscience International, Executive Vice President, Product Development at Vical, and Senior Vice President, Preclinical R&D, Head of The Woodlands Center of Valentis.

Dr. Rolland has published over 90 scientific articles and book chapters, and is editor of three scientific books. He is a member of several scientific societies, the founding Editor-in-Chief of Current Pharmaceutical Biotechnology, and an editorial board member of several journals. He is also the recipient of the Fellowship Award from the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists. Dr. Rolland earned his doctorate degree in Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) and in Pharmaceutical Sciences (Ph.D.) from Rennes University, France.

About Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals is developing product candidates derived from cannabinoids for the treatment of CNS, autoimmune, and other diseases. The company has two families of new chemical entities, based on cannabidiol, CBD, and cannabigerol, CBG, that it has modified through rational drug design to affect validated receptors pertinent to targeted diseases. Its first drug candidate, EHP-101, is focused on treating multiple sclerosis and scleroderma. Its second, EHP-102, is focused on treating Huntington's disease and Parkinson's disease. The company is advancing preclinical development with the intent to launch a Phase 1 clinical study in 2018. For more information, visit www.emeraldpharma.life or contact: info@emeraldpharma.life.

SOURCE: Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.