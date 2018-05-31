Liaison's ALLOY Platform Provides 99.999% Availability with Launch of Innovative Active/Active Architecture

ATLANTA, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison Technologies, a recognized leader in cloud-based integration and data management solutions, today announced the European deployment of Active/Active architecture for the award-winning Liaison ALLOY Platform. With this innovative architecture, ALLOY provides the gold standard of availability known as "five-nines," or 99.999% availability; equating to less than 27 seconds of down-time per month. ALLOY's Active/Active architecture provides extra peace of mind for Liaison customers, who can now operate with greater confidence knowing that mission-critical services are always on and always available. Liaison plans to roll out the Active/Active architecture in the United States before year-end 2018.

Leading enterprise organizations seamlessly collaborate with customers, suppliers, partners, employees and others as part of their digital business ecosystem. According to leading research and advisory company Gartner, the estimated average cost of IT downtime is $5,600 per minute. Enterprises invest heavily in disaster recovery and contingency plans to avoid costly network, application or business technology outages. But while those measures can help businesses recover from unexpected unavailability, they are focused on restoring service after a loss. Where disaster recovery plans provide for recovery capabilities, Active/Active instead provides crucial downtime prevention measures, making it a more complete solution.

ALLOY's Active/Active architecture is a ground-breaking high-availability solution designed for real-time platform operation unlike recovery mechanisms that kick in only in exceptional situations. Active/Active architecture allows ALLOY to operate as a single synchronized platform "instance" running on two separate datacenters, with customers' transactions sent to a single ALLOY URL and load-balanced across dual datacenters. If a datacenter goes offline for any reason, the other datacenter will continue to process all traffic, meaning ALLOY maintains continuous operation for seamless availability.

"Competing platforms that offer 99.7% availability may sound pretty good, but that 0.3% downtime translates into more than 26 hours of unavailability per year, and that comes with a huge cost to a business and its customers," said Jonathan Razza, Vice President of Emerging Technologies and ALLOY Program for Liaison. "Five-nines availability allows for only about five minutes and 15 seconds of downtime per year. This is a major improvement in terms of market expectations for reliability in the integration space. Achieving this extreme level of availability requires considering all potential causes of downtime, implementing sophisticated monitoring and automation tools, incorporating redundancy at every possible level, and investing in preventative safeguards against rare and unexpected events."

ALLOY's Active/Active architecture virtually eliminates customer impact during minor and major incidents by re-routing impacted traffic to the alternate already-running and synchronized datacenter instance until the incident is resolved. In addition, Active/Active reduces network latency with customers via geographic load balancing, allowing customers and trading partners to interact with the nearest datacenter, and it ensures uptime during maintenance windows by performing changes one datacenter at a time. The ALLOY Platform's Active/Active architecture also offers more processing capacity because each of the datacenters are sized to be able to handle full load volumes independently.

"The bottom line is that ALLOY's five-nines availability combined with an industry-leading enterprise data security and privacy compliance profile means that customers' business-critical data processes are in very safe hands," Razza explained. "Whether there's a regional outage caused by a natural disaster or a more localized incident, ALLOY services are always on and always available. Five-nines reliability provides a significant competitive advantage for Liaison customers."

Liaison Technologies provides integration and data management solutions to help customers unlock the power of a data-centric approach to their business. Liaison's cloud-based approach breaks down the barriers between data silos to tap into the valuable information needed to make better decisions, faster. Tailored to solve complex data problems today while building a robust foundation for tomorrow's unforeseen challenges, Liaison fosters a seamless flow of information securely and at scale. Founded in 2000, Liaison serves more than 7,000 customers in 46 countries, with offices in the United States, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

