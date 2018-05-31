V22 Plc - Final Results

V22 PLC

("V22", the "Group" or the "Company")

Final Results

V22 Plc ("V22" or the "Company"), the first publicly traded contemporary art collection and provider of affordable workspace for artists in London, announces audited final results for the year ended 31 December 2017.

CO-CHAIRPERSON'S STATEMENT

We are pleased to present V22's results for the year ended 31 December 2017, which was another year of much activity for your company. 2017 sees the bi-annual independent revaluation of the collection showing a healthy uplift in value from £1,670,429 at year end 2015 to £1,965,674 at 31 December 2017. The uplift reflects much of the art holding its value but also significant increases in value for certain works in the portfolio. Since the collection started in September 2006, V22 has invested £378,583 cash and £195,309 equity in the collection. Therefore this valuation reflects an uplift of £1,391,782 since the start of the collection, a gain of approximately 240%.

2017 has also been a busy year for our subsidiary V22 London Ltd ("V22 London"). At the year end, the V22 London team were managing ten buildings across north and south east London and had taken on their second long leasehold (125 years) in their property portfolio. Their other long leasehold - Louise House - has seen 100% occupancy rates year on year since the lease was first acquired, reflecting the need and desire for sustainable places of production for artists.

These results reflect both the revaluation of these long leaseholds as well as the sale of the remainder of an option on our Peckham/South Bermondsey premises. As reported in May 2016, in conjunction with entering into a lease agreement on the building, V22 accrued an interest entitling the Company to an option to acquire 30 per cent of the freehold interest in the building. In 2016 V22 sold 50 per cent of this option for £225,000 in cash. During the period the Company sold the remaining 50 per cent of its option for a consideration of £350,000 in cash.

V22 Silvertown Studios Ltd ("V22 Silvertown") was set up during the year to develop an exciting opportunity on the Royal Docks in London. Working in partnership with the Greater London Authority and The Silvertown Partnership, V22 Silvertown Studios will be a neighbourhood of affordable workspace and artists' studios, exhibition and community spaces, cafe/bar and leisure areas, as well as green spaces and gardens.

HIGHLIGHTS

Post tax profit/(loss) of £152,502 (2016: £(893,437));

Year end net cash £166,817 (2016: £63,946);

Net asset value per share is 4.258p (2016: 3.776p); and

Net asset value per share including the art valuation is 8.676p (2016: 7.306p).

From another very busy year many positive developments have emerged and we look forward to the next phase of growing V22 together. As ever, for their support in this endeavour, we would like to thank our artists, shareholders, staff, business partners, advisers, friends and supporters.

STRATEGIC REPORT

The Directors present their strategic report for the year ended 31 December 2017.

ART PORTFOLIO

The Directors are very pleased with the independent valuation of our art collection and believe it reflects upon the success of our collecting strategy.

Many of our artists have been achieving growing acclaim in their careers and we are pleased and proud to represent their work in our collection. For example: we were delighted that one of our artists - Phyllida Barlow represented Britain at the 2017 Venice Biennale. This is one of the highest honours for an artist, and we are pleased that she is receiving the acclaim she so richly deserves. Rebecca Warren opened a solo show at the revamped Tate St Ives at which another of our artists - Aaron Angell - was Tate Artist in Residence in 2017.Marc Camille Chaimowicz has designed the latest cover of the London Pocket Tube Map and Elizabeth Price opened a solo exhibition in New York at GRIMM.

MANAGEMENT: V22 London Limited

2017 was another year of much activity for our subsidiary. The Directors believe that V22 London have contributed to a set of results which reflect the hard work of the management team and staff throughout the year. V22 London continues to manage the promotion of V22 plc's (parent company) art collection locally and internationally and develop the ancillary revenues to fund its costs.

PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

V22 London now runs ten buildings across London on a range of terms and has diversified the way it invests in property both in the short and the long term.

In 2017, V22 London were pleased to sign the long leasehold (125 years) on Orpington Priory and the neighbouring former library, as the preferred bidder of a tender run by London Borough of Bromley. The Priory itself is a 13th century rectory which is Grade II* listed. Management is currently liaising with the Council and the local community and Historic England about the future of this much loved local landmark. The former library is a 1960s building, by architects Seely and Paget, which will make excellent studio and exhibition spaces. V22 London were proud to be the recipients of loan funding from the Arts Impact Fund from NESTA (National Endowment for Science Technology and the Arts) for the purchase of this leasehold.

In 2017, V22 London's lease ended on a large building in Lewisham. They were able to rehouse many tenants in existing buildings and in a new building: V22 Ladywell - also in Lewisham. Management has been working to replace this building with another large premises in London.

V22 London continued to manage the studio provision on behalf of V22 Foundation of both Forest Hill Library and the Manor House Library in Lee. The Forest Hill Library is next door to our Louise House premises. Both these buildings house public libraries which are being run by V22 Foundation in partnership with Lewisham Library Services and the local communities. In a time of continued cuts to library services, this partnership model, developed by London Borough of Lewisham, is an innovative way to keep pubic libraries running - as libraries - and we are pleased to support this endeavour.

V22 London has become a recognised studio provider in the sector and is part of the Specialist Assistance Team providing information on Workspace to the Mayor's Regeneration Funds and a member of the GLA taskforce for the future of sustainable workspace in London. We continue to believe that the provision of affordable studio space is key to keeping our artists and creatives in London and in contributing to this dynamic cultural city.

V22 SILVERTOWN STUDIOS

V22 Silvertown Studios was formed during the period to take advantage of significant opportunity on a development site in the Royal Docks. V22 Silvertown received planning permission from the London Borough of Newham in July 2017 and, working with structural engineers, specialist flatpack providers and UK Building Control specialists, have designed a bespoke modular studio which is built on site from a flatpack design.

V22 Silvertown Studios agreed final lease terms with the landlords within the period and has since completed the legal agreements. Physical work is expected to start on site during summer 2018. The Directors believe this provides an important pilot project to test the viability of working on development sites in partnership with local authorities. As affordable space is squeezed out, it may be solutions such as these which keep our cities creative.

Stephen Corran - Co Chairperson

Date:31 May 2018



GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

2017 2016 £ £ TURNOVER 1,112,227 1,244,639 Cost of sales -989,216 -950,670 GROSS PROFIT 123,011 293,969 Administration expenses -413,421 -351,545 Other operating income 355,898 620,981 OPERATING PROFIT 65,488 563,405 Gain on disposal of investments 125,000 225,000 Value adjustment on investments - 225,000 Other interest receivable and similar income - 11 Interest payable and similar charges -15,856 -6,639 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 174,632 1,006,777 Tax on profit -22,130 -113,340 PROFIT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 152,502 893,437 PROFIT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Non-controlling interest -601 - Owners of the parent company 153,103 893,437 152,502 893,437 PROFIT PER SHARE - basic 0.484p 2.846p



GROUP BALANCE SHEET

31 DECEMBER 2017

2017 2016 £ £ £ £ FIXED ASSETS Intangible assets 163,789 - Tangible assets 226,950 231,240 Investment property 1,415,000 800,000 Investments - 225,000 1,805,739 1,256,240 CURRENT ASSETS Debtors 228,639 143,144 Trade investments 573,892 558,181 Cash at bank and in hand 166,817 63,946 969,348 765,271 CREDITORS: Amounts falling due within one year 695,362 608,791 NET CURRENT ASSETS 273,986 156,480 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRRENT LIABILITIES 2,079,725 1,412,720 CREDITORS: Amounts falling due after more than one year -607,655 -114,902 PROVISION FOR LIABILITIES -130,081 -108,331 NET ASSETS 1,341,989 1,189,487 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Called up share capital 6,650 6,650 Share premium account 713,289 713,289 Profit and loss account 622,651 469,548 EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY 1,342,590 1,189,487 Non-controlling interests -601 - 1,341,389 1,189,487

The financial information set out in this announcement does not constitute statutory accounts. This financial information has been extracted from the audited full accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2017. The Group does not declare a dividend for the period.

The Directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

