

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit increased in April from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Thursday.



The trade deficit widened to $6.69 billion in April from $4.93 billion in the corresponding month last year.



Exports climbed 7.8 percent year-over-year in April and imports registered a double-digit growth of 15.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, exports decreased by seasonally and calendar adjusted 4.4 percent, while imports rose by 1.0 percent.



