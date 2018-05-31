Golar LNG Dividend information

Reference is made to the first quarter 2018 report released on May 31, 2018. Golar LNG has declared a total dividend of $0.05 per share to be paid on July 5, 2018. The record date will be June 14, 2018.

Golar LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

31 May, 2018





