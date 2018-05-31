InfluxData to Host InfluxDays London June 14 Europe's Only Event Focused on Impact of Time Series Data in Age of Instrumentation

InfluxData, the modern Open Source Platform built specifically for metrics, events and other time series data that empowers developers to build next-generation monitoring, analytics and IoT applications, today announced it is hosting the industry's first InfluxDays London event, being held June 14 at The Brewery in London.

InfluxDays is the only industry event focused on the impact of time series data, covering a broad range of topics on the use of metrics and event data coming from sensors, containers, systems and microservices. Following successful events in San Francisco in 2017 and New York earlier this year, InfluxDays attracts attendees from a wide variety of roles, including CTOs, developers, architects, and engineers from a diverse range of industries. The agenda is filled with educational and informative presentations and real-world experiences from innovative companies including Amazon Web Services (AWS), CJC and CERN, and from InfluxData representatives, including Founder and CTO Paul Dix.

"Due to the growing demand for InfluxData's solutions in Europe, we decided to expand InfluxDays to the UK for our European community and customers," said Mark Herring, InfluxData CMO. "We want to continue the momentum and success we saw at InfluxDays events in the U.S., and expand InfluxDays overseas for this very important market for the company. InfluxDays London promises to be an educational event for attendees, packed with opportunities for spirited discussions and professional networking."

InfluxDays attracts organizations and developers building or thinking about next-generation infrastructure and application monitoring and alerting systems, sensor monitoring, and IoT analytic applications. This highly technical event will allow developers to learn from other practitioners as they embrace the Age of Instrumentation.

For more information, see https://influxdays.com/. Those interested in attending can visit the registration page and register using promo code: InfluxDays10

InfluxData is the overwhelming leader among Time Series Database management systems, according to DB-Engines' latest results published last month. The InfluxData Platform provides a comprehensive set of tools and services to accumulate metrics and events data, analyze the data, and act on the data via powerful visualizations and notifications. InfluxData's unique features enable customers to quickly build:

Monitoring, alerting and notification applications supporting their DevOps initiatives

IoT applications supporting millions of events per second, providing new business value around predictive maintenance and real-time alerting and control

Real-time analytics applications that are focused on streaming data and anomaly detection

InfluxData has rapidly built its developer and customer base across industries including manufacturing, financial services, energy, and telecommunications by delivering the fastest growing Open Source Platform that enables customers to derive better business insights, data-driven real-time actions, and a consolidated single view of their entire infrastructure from applications to microservices, and from systems to sensors. More than 400 customers, including Cisco Systems, Coupa Software, IBM, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Nordstrom, and Tesla, have selected InfluxData as their modern data platform for metrics and events. InfluxData is pioneering the shift to time series in a modern metrics and events platform, and is making it possible for customers to become data-driven and take on digital transformation initiatives.

About InfluxData

InfluxData, the creator of InfluxDB, delivers a modern Open Source Platform built from the ground up for analyzing metrics and events (time series data) for DevOps and IoT applications. Whether the data comes from humans, sensors, or machines, InfluxData empowers developers to build next-generation monitoring, analytics, and IoT applications faster, easier, and to scale delivering real business value quickly. Based in San Francisco, InfluxData's more than 400 customers include Cisco, eBay, IBM and Siemens. Visit https://www.influxdata.com/. Twitter: @influxdb.

InfluxData, InfluxCloud and InfluxDB are all trademarked by InfluxData. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005466/en/

Contacts:

InfluxData

Dan Spalding, 408-960-9297

dan.spalding@influxdb.com