Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. Terminates LOI with 2539296 Ontario Limited

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2018 / Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. (OTC PINK: MDRM) (the 'Company'), announced today that the Company and 2539296 Ontario Limited mutually agreed to terminate the Letter of Intent between them dated October 12, 2017.

'MDRM will renew and strengthen it's commitment to the company's core business plan to develop medical cannabis related businesses in Canada and globally and we are reviewing opportunities in the continuously developing Cannabis industry 'stated Tito Dimarco, CEO.

About Modern Mobility Aids, Inc.

Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. is a development stage company that focuses on the health and wellness bio medical industry including production of medical marijuana. The company was founded on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

