American Rebel Holdings, Inc.: American Rebel and CEO Andy Ross Team with F.I.S.H. to Honor Service Members on Armed Forces Day

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2018 / American Rebel and CEO Andy Ross joined F.I.S.H. - Friends In Service of Heroes in an all day celebration of the United States military at the Outlaw in Overland Park, KS, on Saturday, May 19. The event was attended by over 2,000 people, including Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer and US Congressman Kevin Yoder. Medal of Honor recipient Col. Donald 'Doc' Ballard and six World War II veterans were honored for their service and F.I.S.H presented power scooters to two Korean War veterans to aid their mobility, a service dog was presented to a US Navy veteran and a home was built for a quadriplegic soldier and his wife. The Army 129th Company displayed several pieces of military equipment, the Marine Corp Honor Guard presented the colors, and the Sons of the American Revolution proudly showed the uniforms worn by our ancestors.

American Rebel CEO Andy Ross took the stage after the meaningful ceremony and rocked the crowd for 90 minutes with his brand of patriotic southern rock-n-roll. Ross dedicated 'Heaven Got A Hell-Raiser' to the troops and the crowd raised their arms in the air and sang along. Ross also paid tribute to service members with his rocker and the theme song for his company 'American Rebel.' American Rebel the company was proud to provide the sound and stage for the event. For more information on Andy Ross's music go to www.AndyRoss.com.

About American Rebel

American Rebel (OTCQB: AREB) was founded by Charles A. 'Andy' Ross as America's Patriotic Brand. Andy has previously founded Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) and Ross Archery. American Rebel's initial product offering is its line of concealed carry products, which were launched at the 2017 NRA Annual Meeting. 'There's a growing need to know how to protect yourself, your family, your neighbors or even a room full of total strangers,' says American Rebel's CEO Andy Ross. 'That need is in the forethought of every product we design.' For more information on American Rebel, go to www.AmericanRebel.com.

About F.I.S.H. - Friends In Service of Heroes

F.I.S.H. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is passionately and completely dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of our troops, our veterans and their families. For more information about F.I.S.H. go to www.FriendsInServiceofHeroes.org.

American Rebel's Forward-Looking Safe Harbor

Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, projected revenues from the sales of its products through its other on-line channels, estimated market for its products, and statements about achieving its other development, growth, commercialization, financial and staffing objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent filing on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website or without charge from the Company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

James S. Painter III, (407) 340-0226

jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings, Inc.