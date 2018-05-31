Long Island Capital Alliance to Hold Healthcare Capital Forum on June 8, 2018

Keynote Speaker: Eric Feinstein, Northwell Ventures Investment Director & Interim CEO of Clarapath

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2018 / The Long Island Capital Alliance ('LICA'), Long Island's leading non-profit capital formation and business development organization, today announced the presenting companies and investor panelists for its Healthcare Capital Forum to be held on Friday, June 8, 2018. The capital forum will feature presentations by companies which have connections to the Long Island region and are building business around dynamic and emerging healthcare innovations.

Six companies in the healthcare sector will present their business plans to an audience that will include venture capital firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and angel and high net worth investors. Each of the companies selected by LICA for presentation at the capital forum possesses innovative intellectual properties and processes to innovatively address issues facing the life sciences sector for improvements in treatment, efficacy and profitability. A panel of investment professionals will review the presentations, offer their insights on the presenters' commercial viability and prospects for market success and provide expert commentary on investment conditions in the broader healthcare sector.

Healthcare Capital Forum on June 8, 2018 - Participants

Key Note Speaker

Eric Feinstein, Northwell Ventures Investment Director & Interim CEO of Clarapath, will serve as guest speaker and panelist at LICA's Healthcare Capital Forum. As an investment of Northwell Ventures, Clarapath is transforming anatomic pathology through its holistic approach to high-throughput slide production, imaging and analysis. From semi-automated, precision sectioning technology to world-class imaging and analysis expertise, Clarapath represents the future of digital pathology. The company's next-generation laboratory at the NY Genome Center together with its large-scale image repository and analysis platform are designed to handle the entire 'tissue to bits' pipeline for special research projects as well as larger-scale clinical needs.

Presenting Companies

My PA box: Market leader in researching, organizing and applying to Physician Assistant Programs around the world. Based in Levittown, NY

SeeThru: A blockchain ecosystem for healthcare payments, price transparency, and personal medical records. Based in NYC and Brooklyn, NY

Soundmind: Provide senior facilities residents and staff with instant access to information and to the outside world using voice-enabled A.I. devices. Based in Brooklyn, NY.

The Clinician Exchange: Clinician-marketplace platform for on-demand clinical education, e-learning, & virtual advisory services. Based in Pine Brook, NJ.

Theryon: On-demand physical therapy via mobile app and website, for treatment within hours in the patient's home or office. Based in Valley Stream, NY.

Walk-in Dermatology: Eliminate the wait for 'convenient care' to patients through the use of technology & walk-in scheduling. Based in Jericho, NY.

Panel of Investors:

The following investment/industry professionals will participate in the investor panel at the Technology Capital Forum:

Eric Feinstein: Mr. Feinstein is Investment Director of Northwell Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Northwell Health (formerly North Shore-LIJ Health), and is Interim CEO of Clarapath, an investment of Northwell Ventures. He has a wealth of experiences in the venture and private equity arenas, having made investments into and serving on the boards of several later-stage medical device and healthcare service businesses. Earlier, he served in an operational capacity as the interim CEO for Healthflix, a healthcare IT start-up focused on transitions of care and patient engagement, and was a Director of the Northeast Transaction Advisory and M&A group at RGP. Prior to that, he was a Principal at BSV Consulting Group, a boutique venture capital consulting firm focused on driving top-line revenue growth and performing transaction due-diligence. Eric spent six years evaluating and structuring new investment opportunities at Ampersand Capital Partners and Landmark Partners. He holds a degree in Economics (with a concentration in Behavioral Economics) from Trinity College and has an MBA from Cornell University.

Neil Cohen: Mr. Cohen is the Founder/Chairman and served as President of Cohen & Company, LLC ('C&C'), the predecessor to Emerald Development Managers LP, an early stage growth equity investment firm. Mr. Cohen is also a co-founder, co-CEO, and Member of the Executive Committee of American Rock Salt Company LLC since its formation in 1996. From 1992 to 1994, he was Executive VP, CFO, and a board member of AmBase Corporation, a publicly held financial services company during a turnaround. From 1986 to 1992, Mr. Cohen was an investment banker at Dillon, Read & Co. Inc. specializing in M&A, leveraged finance and restructuring. Mr. Cohen holds an MS in Management from the MIT-Sloan School of Management and a Bachelors of Engineering Sciences in Mathematical Sciences from The Johns Hopkins University. He also serves on the board or advisory committee of a number of charities and schools.

Louis F. Romo: Mr. Romo is the founder and CEO of PurpleSun, Inc., a new health and light technology company. Distinctions received for his work include a 2011 grand prize from the New York State Business Plan competition, recognized within the 2011 GEW's TOP 50 Most Promising Startups Globally from the Kauffman Foundation, and multiple invitations to the White House. He holds both bachelors of science and a master's of science degree in biomedical engineering from Syracuse University.

LICA is hosting the Healthcare Capital Forum on Friday, June 8, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 68 South Service Road, Melville, NY, 11747. The capital forum provides an opportunity to meet capital providers, entrepreneurs, industry executives and businesses seeking capital, as well as to hear a panel of industry experts discuss financing alternatives for emerging healthcare companies. Investors receive complimentary admission.

About Long Island Capital Alliance

Since 1984, the Long Island Capital Alliance ( www.licapital.org ), formerly known as Long Island Venture Group, has been promoting business growth on Long Island. LICA seeks to create a productive and business-friendly environment that will afford area businesses access to the resources necessary to compete successfully in today's markets. LICA serves as a focal point for the exchange of ideas among new and existing business enterprises, successful entrepreneurs, investors, and service providers. Through quarterly capital forums and special meetings, LICA brings together members of the region's business community, and has been recognized as the place to turn to when small businesses need equity, debt, or other financing, or for investors to find an attractive investment opportunity.

LICA's mission is to encourage economic development on Long Island by facilitating capital formation for a broad range of companies in various industries, from early stage to mature, middle market, closely held and publicly-traded businesses. LICA accomplishes this primarily through education, networking, quarterly capital forums, periodic special educational meetings, and alliances with other regional organizations. LICA brings together members of the region's business community and serves as the finance arm for significant local business and organizations.

For more information on LICA and its next event, please contact LICA today or register online at www.licapital.org.

