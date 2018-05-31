Artificial Intelligence to Reach a New Level With Infusion of Blockchain Technology Innovation

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketNewsUpdates.com News Commentary

As artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and platforms become integral to advanced operations in nearly every industry, blockchain is inserting itself as a means to enhance AI applications in both form and function. Blockchain has the potential to allow AI technologies to become more collaborative in nature and therefore increase their operating efficiency. Additionally, the potential for bolstered revenue streams is also apparent, as blockchain is projected to grow to $20 billion by 2024 according to Transparency Market Research and the Grand View Research projects the AI market will be worth more than $35 billion by 2025. As previously noted, leaders in the AI landscape are turning to blockchain to finetune various applications. Active tech companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC:GOPH), Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET), Pareteum Corporation (NYSE:TEUM), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).



Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB:GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, formed a joint venture with the formation of a limited liability company, Gopher Protocol Costa Rica Sociedad De Responabilidad Limitada ("Gopher CR"), in Costa Rica with the Lara Group with both parties owning 50% of Gopher CR, which will be managed by Mauricio Lara Ramos, Esq. Gopher CR intends to invest and develop AI-BlockChain assets or businesses in Latin America with initial efforts focused on smart contracts.



"I am looking forward to working with Gopher and using their technological resources, intellectual property and financial backing to find new solutions for the underserved and under-banked markets of Latin America that represent an approximate market of 250 million people. The applications for blockchain solutions are unlimited and I look forward to combining local assets with the Gopher's platform to potentially create new revenue streams for Gopher CR" stated Mr. Lara. Read this and more news for GOPH athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html



Other recent and current developments in the tech industry include:



Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) finished Wednesday up 1.35% with a volume north of 1.3 million. The company also announced it has been selected to deliver a keynote address during the world's largest Apache Spark event, the Spark + AI Summit taking place in San Francisco from June 4-6. Chris Robison, lead data scientist at Overstock, has been instrumental in building the leading artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to achieve real-time personalization at Overstock. He will present on martech innovations in building a successful marketing technology infrastructure for instantaneous individualized marketing experiences. "I'm honored to showcase our team's work at the Spark + AI Summit," said Robison., "Our team is filled with some of the industry's leading minds, focused on creating cutting-edge technology. What we have built, with tools like Databricks, brings millisecond speeds to personalization." Robison is part of a keynote speaker lineup that features presenters from companies at the cutting-edge of technology.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) recently announced it has launched StellarCloud and ThunderChain Open Platform to build a blockchain ecosystem in a product introduction ceremony held in Beijing on May 16, 2018. The StellarCloud is a shared cloud computing platform which will expand Xunlei's existing Content Delivery Network (CDN) services to Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). It also offers edge computing, function computing and shared CDN (SCDN) solutions. The StellarCloud is created to help companies in their transition to cloud, including content delivery, live streaming, data storage and artificial intelligence (AI). During the ceremony, iQIYI (Nasdaq: IQ), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Xunlei with respect to the StellarCloud. The ThunderChain is a high-performance blockchain infrastructure that can concurrently process over a million transactions per second (TPS). Now with the ThunderChain Open Platform, third-party developers and companies, especially start-ups, can easily build, migrate and manage decentralized applications (DApps) with low operating costs.

Pareteum Corporation (NYSE:TEUM) recently announced an established Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) has chosen Pareteum's Global Cloud Service Platform (GCSP), a single-source solution, to launch their new European-based MVNO. The 3-year agreement will add $8 million in revenue beginning end of 2018. The Global Enterprise customer will use Pareteum's GCSP to expand their business and grow revenue from a new European based MVNO. Their 100 thousand existing customers will be moved to the Pareteum GCSP as soon as the project launch is complete, enabling the MVNO to offer more options for secure and reliable connectivity for voice, data and SMS. "Pareteum redefines the industry standard by coloring outside the lines. Marketing companies seek mastery and innovation when it comes to superior subscriber experience. Recognizing this need, Pareteum designed an Insight Engine that uses Predictive Analytics to allow marketing companies better management of subscribers and their experience, irrespective of network," commented Vic Bozzo, Chief Executive Officer of Pareteum.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) recently announced NVIDIA HGX-2, the first unified computing platform for both artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. The HGX-2 cloud server platform, with multi-precision computing capabilities, provides unique flexibility to support the future of computing. It allows high-precision calculations using FP64 and FP32 for scientific computing and simulations, while also enabling FP16 and Int8 for AI training and inference. This unprecedented versatility meets the requirements of the growing number of applications that combine HPC with AI. A number of leading computer makers today shared plans to bring to market systems based on the NVIDIA HGX-2 platform. "The world of computing has changed," said Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive officer of NVIDIA, speaking at the GPU Technology Conference Taiwan, which kicked off today. "CPU scaling has slowed at a time when computing demand is skyrocketing. NVIDIA's HGX-2 with Tensor Core GPUs gives the industry a powerful, versatile computing platform that fuses HPC and AI to solve the world's grand challenges."



DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated twenty three hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Gopher Protocol Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

