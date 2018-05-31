

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar climbed against its major opponents in the European session on Thursday.



The kiwi advanced to 0.7019 against the greenback, its highest since May 8.



The kiwi climbed to an 8-day high of 76.45 against the yen and near a 3-week high of 1.0804 against the aussie, from its early lows of 75.65 and 1.0857, respectively.



The kiwi reversed from an early low of 1.6758 against the euro, rising to 1.6639.



If the kiwi rises further, it may find resistance around 78.00 against the yen, 1.07 against the aussie, 1.65 against the euro and 0.72 against the greenback.



