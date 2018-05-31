sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

54,70 Euro		+0,34
+0,63 %
WKN: 923231 ISIN: US2077971016 Ticker-Symbol: EC9 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC
CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC54,70+0,63 %
SJW GROUP54,42-0,27 %