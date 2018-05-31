CBD Market Set for Huge Growth

NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CannabisNewsWire Editorial Coverage

In a fragile economic world, industries with significant growth forecast are certain to catch the eye of savvy investors looking for just the right place to be. Recent reports indicate that the cannabidiol (CBD) market is estimated to grow by 700 percent by 2020, and a report by market intelligence firm Hemp Business Journal projects that the CBD market will grow to $2.1 billion by 2020 (http://cnw.fm/7iczS), an astronomical jump in value compared to last year's CBD market of $202 million. This news bodes well for hemp-focused companies such as Marijuana Company of America (OTC:MCOA) (MCOA Profile), whose hempSMART brand will be among the first CBD products to be marketed on a mass national TV commercial. Growth in hemp-based products is only a piece of the cannabis industry puzzle. The entire legal cannabis industry is expected to hit $57 billion by 2027, with recreational marijuana use making up 67 percent of that and medical marijuana use taking up the remaining 33 percent. Other companies positioning themselves to take advantage of this incredible growth include AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), CV Sciences, Inc. (OTC:CVSI), KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KSHB), and Aurora Cannabis, Inc (OTC:ACBFF).

Capitalizing on the Power of CBD

Studies show that cannabidiol (CBD) possesses an array of therapeutic benefits, including antioxidant and neuroprotective properties. One of more than 85 cannabinoids identified in marijuana and hemp, CBD is typically used for health reasons and, unlike the more widely recognized compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), is not psychoactive, meaning it doesn't cause a high. CBD products can be derived from industrial hemp plants or marijuana plants.

Marijuana Company of America (OTC:MCOA), an industrial hemp company, has capitalized on the power of CBD through its product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the hempSMART brand, which targets general health and well-being. The products, which include drops and creams, are formulated to produce the finest botanical supplements on the market, derived from industrial hemp containing CBD compounds that help support the bodies endocannabinoid system.

A National Market Strategy and TV Commercial

Earlier this month, MCOA announced (http://cnw.fm/WxIg1) that it had engaged Kim Castle of Verve Integrative to create a market strategy and manage a direct response television ad campaign to promote its hempSMART product line. Initially, hempSMART will be working with Verve Integrative to develop a market strategy and television commercial for its hempSMARTFull Spectrum Pet Drops, which will air on cable networks this summer. The commercial spot will have featured placement on the official ecommerce site of a popular direct-response TV company and will be broadly promoted on integrated social media outlets.

"We are very pleased to partner with hempSMART on their journey to bring such thoughtful and well-developed products to the people who need natural relief and enhanced health solutions. I wish hempSMART Pet Drops were available to support my cherished dog when we were going through a health challenge together," said Castle, who, along with her team, bring more than 25 years of experience in many variations of media strategy, development and production. Their clients include Disney, GM, ABC, Paramount, and Grey Group.

The team specializes in multipoint story experiences designed to educate, entertain and endorse while mirroring the human mind's process of solving a problem, thereby supporting consumers in making emotional and logical product conclusions. Castle's experience provides an invaluable edge to the hempSMART marketing campaign. Castle has also been an outspoken advocate of CBD as an alternative to traditional products currently on the market.

MCOA CEO Donald Steinberg noted that "Kim's experience gives us an excellent opportunity to greatly expand the marketing strategy for the hempSMART brand and product line. We are honored that the hempSMART product line will be managed by her and the Verve Integrative team. We look forward to the new television commercial airing this summer."

Pet Supplement Market Expanding

MCOA just launched its hempSMART Full Spectrum Pet Drops in February. The new specially formulated product contains naturally occurring CBD derived from hemp seed oil, full spectrum hemp extract, and fractionated coconut oil, along with a rich bacon flavor.

Sales of natural pet supplement sales nearly doubled between 2008 and 2011, and with an increasing focus on pet health, the market for pet supplements is projected to show significant and continuing expansion (http://cnw.fm/66NhV). Estimates show that U.S. retail sales of pet supplements and nutraceutical treats will grow 3 to 5 percent annually, bringing the market to almost $1.6 billion. Globally, the pet supplement market is also expected to experience tremendous growth.

Steinberg said, "Our new hempSMART product is a natural option for pet owners who care about supporting their animals' healthy energy levels as well as optimizing their health. Our hempSMART product line will continue to expand to other popular areas of consumer interest to give our affiliates what they need to succeed."

Wellness Environment Shifting toward CBD

The wellness industry is growing rapidly, generating an estimated $3.72 trillion annually (http://cnw.fm/d3Zs5). In addition, the attitude in the wellness environment is shifting regarding premium quality cannabinoid products. MCOA is one of the prominent companies working to give consumers access to technological innovations and the highest quality hemp-derived products.

Specifically designed to support normal bodily functions such as energy, flexibility, and overall wellness, hempSMART products are only the beginning for MCOA and its hempSMART division. MCOA is committed to find, test, and deliver the finest natural ingredients focused on wellness and personal care combined with the added benefits of hemp-based cannabinoids.

In addition to dedicating itself to the development of CBD-based nutritional products, MCOA is focused on educating and empowering consumers to learn about and become part of the hemp movement, thus allowing its customers to benefit from some of the world's most innovative hemp products. The company is also dedicated to supporting the resurgence of green sustainable hemp-based products and technologies that have a positive effect on the environment.



Others Positioning in the Market

MCOA isn't the only company deeply committed to making its presence felt in the burgeoning hemp and cannabis industries.



AbbVie (NASDAQ: ABBV) is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology and neuroscience. With a cannabis-based drug already available on the market, pharmaceutical company AbbVie, is ahead of the pack in this industry. Its FDA-approved Marinol is approved for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting and anorexia, and the drug may also help AIDS patients who have lost their desire to eat.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD, and a consumer product division in manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors. The company's PlusCBD Oil has achieved immense success since the launch of its brand of dietary supplements. The brand is currently being sold in approximately 1,300 health food stores and continues to grow its shelf presence in various retail outlets across the country. "It's evident that hemp-derived CBD products are doing better and growing faster than almost every other category in the supplement industry, and it's been a long time since we've seen a supplement trend truly demonstrate demand in such an immense fashion," said Stuart Tomc, vice president of human nutrition and spokesperson for CV Sciences. "There are no barriers to acceptance as the idea of hemp-derived CBD is finally ripe. Consumers are embracing hemp-derived CBD."

The premier packaging company in the rapidly growing legal, regulated marijuana industry, KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) is a dynamic sales and distribution platform that provides packaging, supplies, vaporizer products, hydrocarbons, accessories, and branding services to cannabis manufacturers, processors and retailers. Founded in 2010, Kush Bottles now has 12 facilities throughout the United States, a sales presence in every major cannabis market, and strives to be the go-to supplier and thought leader for businesses in the cannabis industry. KushCo recently announced that it had partnered with MainStem, a technology-based ancillary product distribution company for the regulated cannabis industry, to be the inaugural partner for MainStem's Vendor Program (MVP).



An industry leading producer of medical cannabis, Aurora Cannabis, Inc (OTCQX: ACBFF) operates a 55,200-square-foot, state-of-the-art production facility in Mountain View County, Alberta, and a second 40,000-square-foot, high-technology production facility in Pointe-Claire, Quebec. In January 2018, Aurora's 800,000 square-foot-flagship cultivation facility located at the Edmonton International Airport was licensed. When at full capacity, this facility is expected to produce over 100,000 kg per annum of cannabis. Aurora is also completing a facility in Lachute. In addition, the company just announced its intention to acquire MedReleaf Corp. (TSX: LEAF). This proposed transaction will bring together two of Canada's premier cannabis companies with fully aligned strategic visions and production philosophies, as well as complementary assets, distribution networks, products, and capabilities. The combined company will meet what Aurora and MedReleaf management teams consider to be the critical success factors in the industry, creating a powerful platform for accelerated growth on a global scale.

For more information about Marijuana Company of America, please visit Marijuana Company of America (MCOA).

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.



Receive Text Alerts from CannabisNewsWire: Text "Cannabis" to 21000

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com and or https://CannabisNewsWire.News



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer



DISCLAIMER: CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with CNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by CNW are solely those of CNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable CNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. CNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.



The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, CNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.



CNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and CNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.



CannabisNewsWire (CNW) & NetworkNewsWire (NNW) are proud to be affiliated partners of the Investor Brand Network (IBN)



About IBN

Over the past 10+ years we have consistently introduced new network brands, each specifically designed to fulfil the unique needs of our growing client base and services. Today, we continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Please feel free to visit the Investor Brand Network (IBN) http://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Corporate Communications Contact:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

http://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.net



Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

NNW@FinancialNewsMedia.com

+1-(954)345-0611

