Oroplata Resources, Inc.: LithiumOre Provides Update on its Lithium Exploration and Development Strategy

Great Expectations for Railroad Valley to Help Meet the Increasing Demand for Lithium

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2018 / LithiumOre (http://lithiumore.net) (the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oroplata Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: ORRP), a lithium resource exploration and development company, is pleased to share its visionary business strategy.

In a recent press release, Mr. Vincent Ramirez, Chief Executive Officer of 3PL Operating, LithiumOre's partner, detailed the lithium dynamics of Railroad Valley Nevada. It demonstrated that Railroad Valley has potentially immense lithium resources that could make it the largest lithium brine deposit in the world. We are in the process of testing these brine deposits on our claims. Our land is positioned in the deepest part of the former lake bed. If this proves out, then all the acreage we have and the surrounding area are considered to have the same deposits. If that is the case, then all our claims can be considered to have the same quality lithium resources as the initial drillings. This would make us very similar to shale oil producers that initially used fracking to develop their oil fields. Upon proving out the model the amount of lithium in the Company's claims will be quantifiable and provable. We believe we can utilize acreage the same way that the shale oil producers use acreage to determine how much net recoverable oil is underneath their land. Based upon information from our partner 3PL, we believe this could be over one million tons of lithium hydroxide. Recently lithium hydroxide has been selling for over $20,000 a ton.

Petroleum-based fuels like gasoline and diesel have dominated the transportation sector for the last century - and they still do. However, policymakers and technocrats are looking toward electric vehicles (EV) to move away from gasoline and diesel. With the support of favorable policies and consumer preferences, EVs, led by Tesla's lineup, are taking off. Already, more than a half million EVs are on the roads in the U.S. and more than a million are on roads worldwide. Dropping internal combustion engines in favor of EVs would seemingly be at odds with the idea of increasing domestic oil and gas production, but the trends come together synergistically in ways that are surprising.

The shale revolution could, in fact, prove to be a critical and helpful partner for EVs in two ways: First, EVs have to be charged with electricity produced by some means, and many do so with power from natural gas-fired power plants. Second, it turns out that the wastewater from shale production in certain regions of the U.S. has relatively high concentrations of lithium, which could be recovered and used to make the lithium-ion batteries necessary for EVs.

Doug Cole, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of LithiumOre, commented, "With new 'Green' extraction and processing technology in the Lithium industry, there is a new element called 'petrolithium.' Petrolithium has a concentration of lithium carbonate that is 95 percent or greater. The technology at the forefront of this industry-changing process is specific gravity separation technology, which produces petrolithium by efficiently treating lithium ladened brine water in an environmentally friendly and low-cost manner."

We now have a new way to extract a rare 'superfuel' - and it could be the most important energy development since shale oil went commercial. Oh, and it only takes a day. This 'superfuel' is the foundation of everything that defines our high-tech future - from crazed demand for rechargeable batteries, energy storage systems and electric vehicles, to the millions of consumer electronics we boost demand for daily. The superfuel is lithium, and the craze is already on. But we won't have enough - not because we can't find it. Lithium is abundant. It's because demand is skyrocketing and we haven't been able to extract it for a reasonable cost - until now.

Goldman Sachs Group projects that demand for lithium will triple by 2025 to 570,000 tons. Credit Suisse forecasts that demand for lithium "will actually outstrip supply as we approach the later part of the decade, with demand potentially as high as 125 percent of total capacity." As our tech-driven energy future unfolds in front of us and becomes a critical reality, there is nothing more important than diversifying our lithium supply - but the difficulties of extraction make this challenging. Now we have an answer: It's "petrolithium" - a new mining pioneered by a little-known company that has just made one of the biggest leaps in lithium deposits and innovative extraction technology.

LithiumOre holds 260 accepted lithium mineral claims, totaling 5,200 acres, located in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada. Railroad Valley is approximately 112 miles northeast of Clayton Valley and can be accessed by paved highway directly from U.S. Route 6. Railroad Valley is one of Nevada's largest trapped basins and is noted to hold all the necessary commercial and engineering prerequisites for a massive lithium brine deposit. The Company's claims have been evaluated by experts and the BLM and are targeted for planned on-site exploration expected to begin by mid-2018.

LithiumOre, Corp.

LithiumOre (http://lithiumore.net), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oroplata Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: ORRP), is a lithium resource exploration and development company, whose primary focus is the establishment of a low cost production base to supply the rapidly growing lithium-ion battery industry for both mobile devises and laptops, as well as the burgeoning EV (electronic vehicle) industry. LithiumOre is focused on becoming a substantial, profitable lithium producer via the timely development of valuable production-grade lithium brine deposits in Nevada.

For more information, please visit: http://lithiumore.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected project economics for Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), including estimates of life of mine, average production, cash costs, AISC, initial CAPEX, sustaining CAPEX, pre-tax IRR, pre-tax NPV, net cash flows and recovery rates, the impact of self-mining versus contract mining, the timing to obtain necessary permits, the submission of the project for final investment approval and the timing of initial gold production after investment approval and full financing, metallurgy and processing expectations, the mineral resource estimate, expectations regarding the ability to expand the mineral resource through future drilling, ongoing work to be conducted at the Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), and the potential results of such efforts, the potential commissioning of a Pre-Feasibility study and the effects on timing of the project, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2017. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

