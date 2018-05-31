GWN.Cloud offers an enterprise-grade, secure cloud management platform for Grandstream's GWN series of WiFi Access Points

Grandstream, connecting the world since 2002 with award-winning unified communications and networking solutions, today announced the official release of GWN.Cloud. GWN.Cloud is a scalable, enterprise-grade cloud WiFi management platform for Grandstream's GWN series WiFi APs. It allows installers, network managers and end-users to quickly deploy WiFi networks within seconds by scanning a device's barcode using the GWN.Cloud mobile app. GWN.Cloud also allows users to easily manage and view real-time reports for entire WiFi networks across multiple locations using the mobile app or a web browser.

GWN.Cloud is designed to offer a secure, centralized WiFi network management platform for companies of any size with any number of WiFi APs across any number of locations. GWN.Cloud features and benefits include:

High reliability thanks to being hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) with 99.99% uptime

Virtually unlimited scalability with no restrictions on the number of sites or GWN series WiFi APs being managed

A state-of-the-art, end-to-end security suite that combines bank-grade TLS encryption and X.509 certificate authentication with the powerful security features embedded in Grandstream's GWN series of WiFi APs (for example, secure boot, random default password unique certificate per device, digital signatures of RF data and firmware, and more)

Supports customizable vouchers and built-in captive portals with customizable landing pages for network security and collection of access credential information

Real-time network monitoring, schedules, time policy, and various other control tools, as well as configurable alerts

In-depth graphical reports broken down by network, AP, client and more

The GWN.Cloud mobile app, available for iOS and Android, allows users to quickly add and easily manage GWN series WiFi APs. APs are added simply by scanning their barcodes while the app offers the same cloud management and monitoring tools as the web browser interface

Support for multi-languages

GWN.Cloud service is free

Pricing and Availability How to Sign Up

GWN.Cloud is free and available now worldwide. To use GWN.Cloud, go to www.gwn.cloud to create an account. Once an account has been created, simply add GWN series APs to any account by scanning the barcode of WiFi APs using the iOS or Android app, or by manually entering the MAC address and default password of each AP using a web browser.

Product Resources

Click here to visit the product page for GWN.Cloud, which includes a datasheet and technical resources.

ABOUT GRANDSTREAM NETWORKS

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small and medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility.Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

