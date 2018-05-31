Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-05-31 14:40 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on May 31 2018 to approve AS Tallinna Sadam application and to list its up to 263 000 000 shares with nominal value of EUR 1 (Tallinna Sadam share, ISIN code: EE3100021635) on Baltic Main List after the following conditions are met: -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful; -- conditional share capital increase has been registered in Commercial Register if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. The first listing day of AS Tallinna Sadam shares will be June 13, 2018. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.