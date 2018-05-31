Google and Netflix Buying up Massive Quantities of Helium

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Marketnewsupdates.com News Commentary

Investors often identify themselves with a particular resource. There are lithium investors, cobalt investors, zinc investors, and gold investors. As strange as it may sound, it may now be time to add a new category - helium investors. Helium is experiencing a global surge in demand, and it's poised to grow at a 9% compounded annual growth rate. This is attracting investor interest in this historically ignored resource. Tech giants such as Google and Netflix in particular are drawing a lot of attention towards helium as they integrate the resource into their own key initiatives. As a result, helium exploration companies now find themselves in a sweet spot. Dominant players in the industry include American Helium (TSX-V: AHE) (OTC: AHELF), Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE: GTE), Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSE: YUMA), Ring Energy Inc. (NYSE: REI), and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU).

Helium - A Key Ingredient To Tech Innovations



Helium-powered tech projects are a key area where usage of the inert gas is rising. While it's hard to imagine nowadays, some parts of the world are still disconnected from the Internet, and this is problem Google aims to solve. Under its Project Loon initiative, a network of helium-filled balloons will float high into the stratosphere to offer Internet connections to the world's rural populations. This will also provide cellular reception to governments and residents in the wake of a disaster.



Netflix has also joined the growing list of helium consumers. Helium can increase the storage capacity of hard drives by 50% while reducing power consumption by 23%. These hard drives could soon be put to use by Netflix to improve its streaming video quality. HP and Huawei may be the next in line to use these helium-filled hard drives.



Helium's importance in technology is not new either. The gas is already an irreplaceable and critical component of cryogenics in MRI machines. In fact, it's so important to the medical industry that doctors actually requested a ban on helium-filled party balloons a couple years ago to ensure there would be enough for medical applications.



Helium Price Soars On Supply/Demand Gap



Helium explorers have recognized a noticeable gap between demand and supply as industrial applications begin to expand, and are working on increasing the helium supply base.



One company that's looking to capitalize on this market situation is American Helium (TSX.V:AHE) (OTCQB:AHELF). The company is looking to become a leading helium producer for the North American and global markets, and currently is the first pure-play helium explorer operating in the U.S.. With its abundant acreage and attractive price (CAD $0.70/share as of May 28, 12:00 EDT), the company is an interesting candidate for consideration among prospective helium investors.



In the helium market, the supply side remains volatile and often falls short of demand. Only a handful of countries are producing helium at the moment, which is driving the uncertainty of helium supply and volatility. Algeria, Russia, Australia, Canada, and Poland are the other countries that complement the U.S. in supplying helium to the world, with the U.S. alone accounting for a 55% share in world supply.



Nonetheless, the price of helium continues to rise - up approximately 70% since 2008. Currently, it's at an all-time high of $119 per thousand cubic feet. With even the most conservative demand growth estimate (6.4%) lying well above the supply, the price of helium should continue to trend upwards. This provides helium exploration and development companies such as American Helium (TSX.V:AHE) (OTCQB:AHELF) extremely favorable market conditions.



A Pure Play Helium Producer Could Dominate The North American Market



As a pure-play helium explorer, American Helium (TSX.V:AHE) (OTCQB:AHELF) is moving to position itself as a major producer in North America. The company is exploring for helium on its Utah acreage, covering 17,767 acres with high helium concentrations of 1-1.5%.



David Sidoo, the company's chairman, noted that: "The U.S. remains the heaviest user of helium worldwide and the incentives to discover new domestic helium reserves remain strong." Thus, in 2021, when the key helium supplies from the U.S. Federal Helium Reserve in the Texas basin end (about 13% of global helium supply), American Helium would already be positioned to bridge the supply gap with its estimated 7.85 billion square feet of Helium reserves in Utah.



Other Prominent Producers Include The Following



Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (OTC: GTE) - Gran Tierra is an independent energy company focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSE:YUMA) - Yuma Energy is focused on the acquisition, development, and exploration for oil and natural gas resources, primarily in the U.S. Gulf Coast, the Permian Basin of west Texas and California. The company's net average production for the year ended December 31, 2017, was 2,454 barrels of oil equivalents per day.

Ring Energy Inc. (NYSE:REI) - Ring Energy is an exploration and production company engaged in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production in Texas and Kansas. As of December 31, 2017, the company has increased their proved reserves to an estimated 31.9 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) - Energy Fuels s one of the largest producers of uranium and vanadium in the United States. The company owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is a conventional uranium recovery facility operating in the United States.



Helium Sits In The "Sweet Spot" Of High Demand And Low Supply



Certainly, the demand-supply equation stands in favor of helium producers. This favorable equation has placed helium onto investor's radar, and might even create a new class of "helium investors". This lighter-than-air commodity may just be the new Lithium - scarce, rare, and exciting to investors due to its novelty factor.



From a producer's perspective, American Helium seems well placed to tap the growing North American demand for helium and take advantage of these favorable market conditions.



For more information on American Helium (TSX.V:AHE) (OTCQB:AHELF), please visit Microsmallcap.com for a free research report.



DISCLAIMER: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.



The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated forty four hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of American Helium Inc.



FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.





Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757



