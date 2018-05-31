Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new industry risk assessment study on the animal nutrition industry. A leading animal nutrition company wanted to leverage risk assessment-based solutions to assess and group the risks based on specific geographic areas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005708/en/

Case Study on Industry Risk Assessment for a Leading Animal Nutrition Company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the animal nutrition industry experts at Infiniti,"Many leading companies have started developing better formulations to improve the quality of animal feed."

Request for a Proposal to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

Animal nutrition concentrates mainly on the dietary needs of animals, mostly those in food production and agriculture, and also in aquariums, zoos, and wildlife management. Animal nutrition organizations are the ones that create and deal with the production of feed additives, nutrition premixes, and other related services.

The industry risk assessment solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to ascertain thorough insights into the potential risks that helped them in creating an easy to use dashboard that allowed them to find and compare industry risks in different geographical segments.

This industry risk assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain detailed insights into the industry risks and potential threats

Develop a dashboard that enables easy comparison of risk factors

To know more about our industry risk assessment, ask an analyst

This industry risk assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Providing detailed information on the psychographics and demographics of the target markets

Allowing for a flow of information throughout the operations

To read more about the scope of our engagement, request a proposal

View the complete industry risk assessment study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/risk-assessment-animal-nutrition

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005708/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us