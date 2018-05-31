

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Personal income in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday, while personal spending climbed by more than anticipated.



The Commerce Department said personal income rose by 0.3 percent in April after edging up by 0.2 percent in March. The increase in income matched economist estimates.



Meanwhile, the report said personal spending climbed by 0.6 percent in April following a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month. Spending had been expected to rise by 0.4 percent.



