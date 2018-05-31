Telia Carrier announced today that it has installed its first Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Belgrade, Serbia. The new PoP gives customers in the region the opportunity to connect directly to the Telia Carrier backbone, one of the largest and best connected in the world. The PoP will also serve as a connectivity hub for surrounding countries, improving the availability of high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, Ethernet and IPX services. It will also provide a transport interconnection point for international customers requiring a dedicated connection into Serbia.

The network expansion also eliminates the need for expensive backhaul to out-of-country locations. Customers that had previously needed to access the Telia Carrier backbone via Frankfurt, Vienna or Budapest, will now see higher levels of performance and bandwidth, combined with lower latency. In particular, this will provide a boost to local 4G/5G mobile data service delivery.

Speaking about the announcement, Henrik Almroth, Sales Director at Telia Carrier, said; "We are constantly looking to meet customer demand for access to our backbone. The appetite for online services, in both a business and consumer context, has reached a point in Serbia where we saw a compelling need to expand our network into the region. Many of the world's leading telcos, cloud and content providers already connect directly to the Telia Carrier backbone and this expansion brings our customers in Serbia and the surrounding countries ever closer to the content and services they need."

According to Dyn Research's global backbone rankings, AS1299, Telia Carrier's global IP backbone, is currently ranked as number one. Telia Carrier's rapid growth and ascension through the rankings was highlighted in Dyn's 'Baker's Dozen' report. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting more than 265 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East.

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

