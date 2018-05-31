Bill Demas Joins Conviva as CEO as Company Scales Up to Meet Unprecedented Demand for Its All-Screen Measurement and Analytics Video AI Platform

Co-Founder Hui Zhang Takes on Chief Scientist and Chairman of the Board Roles and Former Nielsen Executive John Zelenka Joins as SVP of Global Sales

FOSTER CITY, California, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conviva, the measurement standard for all-screen streaming TV, today announced a major expansion of its executive team in response to accelerating growth in its global business. Veteran software executive Bill Demas has been appointed CEO, and sales and business development specialist John Zelenka has joined the team as SVP of Global Sales. Conviva's co-founder, Hui Zhang, has been appointed Chief Scientist and Chairman of the Board and will work closely with Demas to accelerate Conviva's technology leadership in real-time analytics, machine learning, and continuous measurement. He will also drive new product directions in streaming TV content, audience, and monetization measurement & analytics.

"I am thrilled with Conviva's leadership, business, and technology momentum," says Dave Habiger, CEO at JD Power and Conviva Board Member. "The commitment to the end user streaming experience is inspiring and lays a solid foundation for the company's product expansion and continued business growth."

"We're seeing triple-digit viewer-hour growth in our core quality of experience business, as well as the emergence of exciting new content and monetization analytics opportunities in the sector, as next-generation OTT publishers and distributors continue to draw more traditional pay TV households to direct-to-consumer applications," Zhang said. "Bill has a strong track record of success in scaling up software companies, launching disruptive technologies, and driving significant revenue growth worldwide."

Before joining Conviva, Demas was CEO at Shopkick, where he successfully developed the next generation of omnichannel shopping experiences. Prior to that, Demas served as CEO at Turn, where he drove the development of the only natively integrated, real-time digital advertising hub for audience planning, media execution, and real-time analytics. Under his leadership, Turn's gross revenue grew 40-fold to exceed $400M while Demas directed the rapid scaling of global operations. Previously, he spent over four years at Overture/Yahoo! driving $1B of product and distribution relationships with Yahoo!, Microsoft, and many of the most important internet publishers.

"Conviva is in a unique position as the only source of truth for digital TV and video. The company is setting the measurement standard as streaming publishers and distributors continue to disrupt the industry," Demas said. "With a sensor footprint exceeding three billion applications and devices, and processing a trillion events per day, Conviva is helping streaming TV leaders like HBO, Sky, Turner, NBC, and Hulu deliver the best digital experience on any device today."

John Zelenka manages the worldwide sales, customer success, and business development teams. Zelenka has extensive experience driving transformational revenue growth and value creation at the intersection of digital media, SaaS, and data businesses and will be instrumental in scaling up Conviva's operations.

About Conviva

Conviva powers every internet-connected screen with the most engaging viewing experiences imaginable by elevating the way OTT businesses use data-driven intelligence. For years, HBO, Sky, Turner, and the like have been using Conviva's Video AI Platform to enlighten, reveal, and inform with important insights around consumer in-screen viewing experience, helping them connect those metrics to important business outcomes. This allows customers to not only maximize subscriber retention and growth but also understand content and viewing trends so they can deliver more personalized viewing experiences. We make engagement a data-driven outcome based on actionable quality of experience (QoE) analytics. Conviva is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit us at www.conviva.com.

