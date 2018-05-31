Arix Bioscience Plc - Lord John Hutton steps down from Board of Directors

Lord John Hutton steps down from Board of Directors of Arix Bioscience plc

LONDON, 31 May 2018: Arix Bioscience plc (LSE: ARIX) ("Arix" or "the Company"), a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation, today announces that Lord Hutton is stepping down from his position as a Non-Executive Director of Arix Bioscience.

Jonathan Peacock, Chairman of Arix Bioscience, said:"It has been a great pleasure to work with Lord Hutton over the last two years. He has been an invaluable guide to me and to the Board as we have built Arix Bioscience and we will all miss his wise counsel and support. He leaves with our thanks and very best wishes."

