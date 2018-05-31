The project is part of a 280 MW pipeline the Caribbean island is hoping to build in its effort to restore a safe and stable power supply to the population.Canada's Greenbriar Capital Corp has signed $265 million mandate agreement with Pegasus Renewable Energy and Sustainable Infrastructure Credit Advisors LP, a subsidiary of Pegasus Renewable Energy and Sustainable Infrastructure Credit Fund LP (RESIC). In addition to the $50 million agreement with the same firm announced on May 1, the financing is needed to build the 100 MW Montalva solar project in Puerto Rico. Earlier this month, Greenbriar ...

