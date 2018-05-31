Mogo Finance Technology Inc.: MOGO to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2018 / Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (TSX: MOGO) (NASDAQ: MOGO) ("Mogo" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading financial technology companies, announced President and Co-founder Greg Feller will present at the annual LD Micro Invitational on Monday, June 4, 2018 at 12:30 PM PST / 3:30 PM EST.

Feller will discuss the company's technology platform, strategy to become the go-to financial app for millennials in Canada and products, including recently launched MogoCrypto. Management will be available on June 4 for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

The presentation will be available on webcast. To access the webcast, please use the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro14/mogo/.

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About Mogo

Mogo - a Vancouver -based financial technology company - is focused on building one of the "go-to" finance apps for millennials in Canada. Built mobile first, users can sign up for a free MogoAccount in only three minutes and get access to 6 products including free credit score monitoring, the MogoCrypto account which enables buying and selling of bitcoin, identity fraud protection, the Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa® Card, mortgages, and personal loans. The platform is engineered to deliver multiple financial products at scale through one account and enable the rapid launch of new features and products. With more than 600,000 members and growing, Mogo continues to empower consumers with simple solutions to help them improve their financial health. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Mogo's expressed or implied by these forward-looking statement are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and conditions, many of which are outside of Mogo's control. For a description of the risks associated with Mogo's business please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Mogo's annual information form dated March 6, 2018 which is available at www.sedar.com and in Mogo's filings with the SEC on its website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Mogo disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Contact:

Craig ArmitageInvestor Relationscraiga@mogo.ca(416) 347-8954

