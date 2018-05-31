

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The US subsidiary of Deutsche Bank (DB) has been added to a federal list of institutions with weaknesses serious enough to threaten their survival, in a move that will add to the issues facing the German lender as it scales back its North American operations, Financial Times reported.



The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation reportedly said last week its list of 'problem banks' - those with financial, managerial or operational weaknesses that endanger their financial viability - had dropped from 95 to 92 between the fourth quarter of last year and the first quarter of this year.



But the aggregate assets owned by the problem banks soared over that period from $13.9 billion to $56.4 billion, suggesting the addition of a single bank with about $42 billion in assets.



The addition of Deutsche Bank's federally insured US business to the list accounted for the shift in assets, the Financial Times reported citing one person familiar with the situation.



Deutsche's banking arm, known as Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA), had $42.1 billion in assets at the end of April, according to a regulatory filing.



