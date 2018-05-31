Executive Promotions to Support Next Wave of Growth and Greater Alignment with NTT Group Companies

Arkadin, an NTT Communications company and market leader in cloud Unified Communications and Collaboration services, announces the promotions of Mark Alexander to Chief Operating Officer, Scott McMaster to Managing Director, Americas and Florence Mas Pastor to Chief Legal Officer. Each of the Arkadin veterans has a long history of leadership and success in driving Arkadin's strategic goals.

"These executive promotions advance our vision for long-term cloud leadership," says Arkadin CEO Didier Jaubert. "Their track records have contributed immeasurably to our success in repositioning Arkadin from our conferencing and collaboration roots to a global powerhouse in cloud communications. We are fortunate to have their exceptional leadership and dedication for driving our next wave of growth."

Mark Alexander, Chief Operating Officer: Mr. Alexander is responsible for the operating efficiency of Arkadin's global business model, with an additional role leading the sales and go-to-market model. A Cloud Communications and Internet veteran, Mr. Alexander joined Arkadin in 2010 as President of the Americas. He operates from Arkadin's North American headquarters in Atlanta.

Scott McMaster, Managing Director, Americas: In his new role, Mr. McMaster leads business strategy and operations for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. He previously held multiple sales leadership positions with Arkadin, most recently as Vice President of Sales Marketing in North America. He joined Arkadin in 2002 to launch Arkadin in the UK. He is based in Atlanta.

Florence Mas Pastor, Chief Legal Officer: As General Secretary, Ms. Mas Pastor will oversee legal and compliance matters. Since joining Arkadin in 2012, she has supported the business as Global Legal Director and most recently as Vice President Legal and Compliance. She operates out of Arkadin's corporate headquarters in Paris.

The promotions are effective immediately.

About Arkadin

Arkadin enables clients to succeed in a digitally connected workplace with market leading cloud communications services.Over 50,000 businesses spanning the largest global enterprises to small companies have enjoyable collaboration experiences from our audio/web/video conferencing and Unified Communications services. As an NTT Communications company, we provide a cutting-edge infrastructure for premium service quality and unrivaled customer support that is administered locally through 56 operations centers in 34 countries.

www.arkadin.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005152/en/

Contacts:

Arkadin

Laura McCormick

l.mccormick@arkadin.com