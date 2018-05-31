Comprehensive Regression Testing Without Scripting or Test Maintenance

Basis Technologies, innovators of the most complete automation platform for DevOps and testing engineered specifically for SAP systems, today announced they will showcase their Robotic Test Automation (RTA) software, Testimony, at SAPPHIRE NOW 2018. Global companies are increasingly turning to Basis Technologies for automation to transform the way they manage SAP innovation and accelerate digital transformation.

Since releasing the world's first Robotic Test Automation (RTA) software for regression testing of SAP systems in 2017, Basis Technologies is experiencing increasing demand from new companies and existing customers. This game-changing new approach to test automation solves the challenges of traditional testing methods, where manual or incomplete testing often exposes companies to business disruption and delays innovation.

Unlike other solutions, Testimony requires no scripting or test maintenance and eliminates test data management challenges, resulting in unmatched time savings and risk mitigation. The ability to continuously test and deploy high quality changes with fewer resources gives companies the business agility they need to stay competitive and grow.

Many of the world's largest companies already use Basis Technologies' automation to accelerate innovation and continuously deliver change. "In addition to new market demand, our existing customer base has been eager to adopt Testimony and eliminate costly traditional testing methods," said Basis Technologies CEO, Martin Metcalf. "With our complete automation platform for DevOps and testing, customers realize exponential benefits and can deliver value to the business more quickly and safely than ever before."

"We selected Testimony because we recognize this innovative approach to testing has the potential to help us change the way we do testing and drive continuous change in SAP systems quickly and with confidence," said Bhavdeep Magar, Head of Release Management at BP Plc. "Testimony will support our digital IT agenda for greater automation and efficiencies, allowing us to accelerate our SAP release regression test processes to better respond to our changing business and IT needs."

Integration between Testimony and Basis Technologies' flagship product, ActiveControl, provides the most comprehensive automation platform for SAP applications. That means testing can be performed for every release - even when releases are as frequent as weekly or daily.

Global System Integrators have also shown great interest in Robotic Test Automation as their customers look for ways to accelerate change, ensure quality across SAP software delivery lifecycles, and mitigate risk in their application and cloud transformation programs. Partnering with Basis Technologies to deliver this technology provides differentiation and competitive advantage in the market.

Over recent years, companies have leveraged a variety of tools to support DevOps for non-SAP applications. Today, it's possible to achieve the same benefits of continuous integration and delivery across the entire IT landscape including SAP software. Basis Technologies' ActiveControl enables seamless coordination of releases between open systems, DevOps tools and SAP solutions.

