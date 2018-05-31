Bank of Georgia Group announced on Thursday that its banking subsidiary JSC Bank of Georgia has been recognised as the 'Best Sub-Custodian Bank in Georgia 2018' by Global Finance. The FTSE 250 firm, formerly known as BGEO Group until a recent demerger, said the editorial review board of the Global Finance magazine considered market research, input from "expert sources" and entry information from banks to select the institutions that reliably provided the "best services" in local markets and ...

