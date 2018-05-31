The leader of Spain's Socialist PSOE party has said he will stick to the recently-approved 2019 Budget Law if MPs support his no-confidence vote against the Prime Minister. Pedro Sanchez made the remarks in the lower house of the Spanish Parliament on Thursday morning, as lawmakers debated the merits of his no-confidence motion against PM Mariano Rajoy, the leader of the PP party. His words marked a departure from statements made by some of his lieutenants in the days running up to the vote, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...