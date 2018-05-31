The share capital of FirstFarms has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 4 June 2018 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060056166 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: FirstFarms -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 5,137,624 shares (DKK 51,376,240) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 404,328 shares (DKK 4,043,280) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 5,541,952 shares (DKK 55,419,520) -------------------------------------------------------- Conversion price: DKK 49.21 -------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 10 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FFARMS -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 37192 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=681606