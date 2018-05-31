NUGL Inc.: NUGL Scales for USER-FACING Feature Launch

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2018 / NUGL Inc. (OTC PINK: NUGL), the cannabis industry's new standard of technology scales for user-facing feature launch and BETA advertising platform.

As NUGL ramps up for its official launch, it's introducing a BETA test on its advertising platform for select players in the cannabis community. Companies participating in the BETA advertising feature will enjoy exclusive marketing features such as marketing banner ads, pulsating map icons, featured listings, pop-up ads and more. The advertising platform is designed to be uninstructive for users while giving brands the ability to market themselves. You can see the latest concepts at http://www.nugl.com/advertise.html.

"Our goal for the next few months is to create a solid foundation for growth on the consumer applications. This feature launch will be our most aggressive to date. The entire team at NUGL is extremely excited and we need to execute accordingly," says Brandon Vargas. "NUGL is launching over 4 major consumer-based features in early June. Some of the features include Brand Profiles, Store Connections and more."

"Brands are the fastest growing segment of the cannabis space and brand marketing and awareness will be the core of the NUGL business model. NUGL offers brands the optimal opportunity to market and develop their businesses without limitation on the internet. NUGL's connections with shops, services and other companies within the rapidly expanding cannabis network will simplify and streamline reaching clients and offering products on a business to business and business to consumer level. This will not only lend NUGL's user an expanded selection of products, but easier access and interaction within the global 420 community.

NUGL's Android and iOS apps are slated for launch in early June. June will be a stimulating month, as we are testing for USER-FACING features. We have increased back-end support staff significantly in the last 45 days to fast-track development and customer support in anticipation of the launch."

About NUGL

NUGL Inc. is a search engine and online directory for the legal marijuana industry. NUGL's database includes listings for dispensaries, strains, doctors, lawyers, service professionals, vape shops, hydro stores and brands. The company leads the evolution in business relations, development and organic data in the cannabis industry with metasearch technology.

For more information call or visit at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/justnuglit/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/justnuglit/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JustNUGLit

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans", "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in the company's business plan and filings with the OTC Markets Group.

Contact Information:

www.nugl.com

Email: info@nugl.com

Phone: (714) 383-9982

SOURCE: NUGL Inc.