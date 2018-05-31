Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2018) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good natured"), is honoured to announce it has been selected as a semi-finalist for the Sustainable Brands Innovation Open 2018 competition (SBIO).





Cannot view this image? Please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3674/34935_a1527708472506_79.jpg

Known as the premier global community of business innovators shaping the future of commerce world wide, Sustainable Brands' flagship annual conference will be held in good natured's hometown of Vancouver, British Columbia from June 4-7, 2018, Over 3000 businesses of all shapes and sizes will be on hand to share best practices and embed purpose-driven environmental and social innovation into the core of their businesses.

With SBIO applicants this year ranging from wastewater management technologies to carbon capture, the variety and caliber of competition was very strong. Based on criteria for design, social and environmental impact, economic stability and team quality, an expert panel of judges from the sustainability field awarded good natured a semi-finalist spot. good natured will showcase its innovations and team at the Activation Hub during the conference and will pitch live on June 5th to the panel and global Sustainable Brands attendees to become a finalist.

"We're thrilled to have been selected by such a respected panel as a semi-finalist for this highly competitive award," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured. "To be recognized by an esteemed global association like Sustainable Brands while also representing the exciting environmental innovations coming out of Vancouver is a real honour. I'd like to thank all the team for their hard work in getting us to this stage and look forward to the pitch and further spreading the word about good natured and our plant-based products and packaging."

good natured will be featuring its latest plant-based packaging and products at the Sustainable Brands conference, including over 12 ready meal containers and its most recently released Handy Totes and Compost Collectors made with 90% plant-based materials and no chemicals of concern.

About good natured Products Inc.

With over 100 plant-based food packaging designs, 10 grades of bioplastic rollstock sheets, 30 home & business organizational products and a world class team of scientists, business builders and retailers, good natured is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of consumer products and packaging made from the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern.

Committed to doing what's right for the planet and right for business, good natured is creating better everyday products that combine cutting-edge bioplastic technology and the latest sustainable design features that not only look good, but maximize shelf space, drive incremental sales, enhance logistics and boost environmental benefits, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

For more information: goodnatured.ca

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis - Chief Executive Officer and Board Director

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Caleb Jeffries

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

GDNP@kincommunications.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.