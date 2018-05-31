Penticton, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2018) - Green Mountain Health Alliance ("Green Mountain" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has exceeded its goal in Canada's first cannabis crowdfunding campaign open to all. Typically, opportunities to invest in private companies like Green Mountain are restricted to accredited investors or friends and family. By opening up their crowdfunding campaign to all investors, Green Mountain is providing a new entry-point for Canadians wanting to be a part of the cannabis economy. And it's paying off -- the current raise is over $850,000 or 170% of the company's target, with contributions from 250 investors.

"Our story is different, we are going to be one of the largest cannabis producers in North America, with a low-cost high-quality model. We have a great team in place to deliver our plan, and multiple revenue streams that we are developing. Investors have seen this and believed in us. I want to thank the 250 people who have backed us," said Wade Attwood, President and Co-Founder of Green Mountain.

The campaign closes on Friday, June 1 at 5:00 pm PDT. Until then, Canadians can invest in Green Mountain on the FrontFundr platform, with investments starting at $500. Funds will be used to complete the company's test facility, which is scheduled to be ready for its first test harvest before the end of 2018, subject to Health Canada approval. Construction is already underway at the facility, which will be the first of two facilities totalling 1,000,000 square feet of growing space. Interested investors can view the opportunity details and purchase shares online at: https://www.frontfundr.com/Company/green_mountain_health_alliance. US accredited investors can contact the company directly.

Mr. Attwood will be available for questions during a live webinar on Thursday, 1st June at 11:00 am PST, registration is available at https://events.genndi.com/register/818182175026317024/cfc1077593

About Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd.: Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd (GMHA) is a capacity wholesale cannabis company developing large scale, low cost production facilities in the Okanagan, B.C. The Company has submitted an application to become a licensed cultivator, processor and distributor of cannabis within Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR")

As a wholesale producer, GMHA aims to fill a gap in the Canadian cannabis market, including the emerging recreational cannabis market, upon legalisation in Canada. This business model effectively eliminates retail risk. The company has secured over 140 acres with the potential for over 1,000,000 square feet of growing space. The first site will be an 200,000 square foot facility on an 16 acre parcel, located in Canada's best growing area, the Okanagan.

Green Mountain's experienced team and strong partnerships are focused on cost effective and efficient production of medical cannabis. The company is committed to best in class practices for low energy and sustainable production.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

Full details of the offering can be found in the Offering Memorandum. This document is for information purposes only. Please consult your finance professional before making an investment.

